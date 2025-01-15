Ishura season 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Ishura season 2 is an action-adventure series airing in the Winter 2025 Anime Season. The first episode of the sequel premiered on January 8, 2025, and is animated by Passione, the studio known for remakes of Higurashi and Spice and Wolf.

The same animation studio animated the prequel, which aired in Winter 2024. While the staff members for the series have hardly changed, new voice cast members have been announced, who would play key roles in the plot. The production team has also confirmed that this sequel will consist of a single-cour.

How many episodes does Ishura season 2 have?

Expand Tweet

Trending

Ishura season 2 episode 1 was released on Japanese TV channels like IBC Iwate Broadcasting, Niigata Broadcasting, Tokyo MX, and BS Nippon TV. International anime fans can stream the episode with English subtitles on Disney+ and other legal streaming websites.

The complete release date schedule for the series is already announced. The release dates and times of each episode [in Pacific Time (PT), Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), and Indian Standard Time (IST)] are as follows:

Episode# Release Date Release Timings PT | GMT | IST 1 (released) January 8, 2025 6:00 AM | 2:00 PM | 7:30 PM 2 January 15, 2025 6:00 AM | 2:00 PM | 7:30 PM 3 January 22, 2025 6:00 AM | 2:00 PM | 7:30 PM 4 January 29, 2025 6:00 AM | 2:00 PM | 7:30 PM 5 February 5, 2025 6:00 AM | 2:00 PM | 7:30 PM 6 February 12, 2025 6:00 AM | 2:00 PM | 7:30 PM 7 February 19, 2025 6:00 AM | 2:00 PM | 7:30 PM 8 February 26, 2025 6:00 AM | 2:00 PM | 7:30 PM 9 March 5, 2025 6:00 AM | 2:00 PM | 7:30 PM 10 March 12, 2025 6:00 AM | 2:00 PM | 7:30 PM 11 March 19, 2025 6:00 AM | 2:00 PM | 7:30 PM 12 March 26, 2025 6:00 AM | 2:00 PM | 7:30 PM

The above-mentioned release date schedule doesn't take into account the 'production issues' or other related problems that delay an anime series. Moreover, such problems alter the entire release date schedule because a 1-week gap shifts the entire anime one week ahead. Fortunately, as of the publication of this article, Ishura season 2 hasn't reported any production issues.

Ishura season 2: Where to watch?

Soujirou as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

Ishura season 2 will air on various Japanese TV channels on different dates. On Wednesdays, episodes will air on Tokyo MX. On Thursdays, they will air on AT-X, TV Shin-Hiroshima, BS Nippon TV, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, Shizuoka TV, IBC Iwate Broadcasting, Yamanashi TV, Nagasaki International TV, Niigata Broadcasting, and RKB Mainichi Broadcasting.

On Fridays, episodes will air on Miyagi TV, Ai TV, Tulip TV, Ryukyu Broadcasting, and Me~tele. Lastly, on Sundays, the series will air on Fukui TV, TV U Yamagata, and KKB Kagoshima Broadcasting. Moreover, it will be available for streaming on Japanese platforms like ABEMA. International fans can stream the series on Disney+ and Hulu.

Ishura season 2: What to expect?

Kuuro as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

Ishura season 1 ended with the Principality of Lithia facing a horrible defeat against the Auretia Kingdom during their war. After the war, the former was hardly recognizable, hinting that the sequel might shift its attention toward the Auretia Kingdom. As seen in the sequel's episode 1, the focus indeed centers on Auretia and a game that would decide a hero.

Regarding the staff, there have been no significant changes. However, the main roles have become more defined, with Yuuki Ogawa (director of Mieruko-chan) now serving as the main director. He has stepped down from his previous roles as the storyboard director and assistant animation director in the prequel.

The premise of the sequel appears to revolve around games that would decide a lone Hero capable of defeating the demon lord. Moreover, the main casting has changed, with Yuno and Soujirou (season 1's protagonists) being removed and placed as supporting characters. A new main character, Kuuro the Cautious, takes center stage in the sequel.

Kuuro the Cautious debuted in the premiere of Ishura season 2 as a mysterious man who slowly uses his clairvoyance powers. He uses a homunculus, Cuneigh the Wanderer, for detecting enemies. As given by the sequel's premiere, Kuuro has been appointed by the Auretia Kingdom for a mission, which he immediately starts after entering the Kingdom.

Read Also

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback