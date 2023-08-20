Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Why is Josuke called Gappy JoJo? Exploring the reason behind the fan nickname

Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, created by Hirohiko Araki, is a renowned and top-rated manga series. It captivates readers with its extravagant action sequences, eccentric characters, and ingenious incorporation of Stands. These Stands are tangible embodiments of an individual's fighting spirit.
In the series Diamond is Unbreakable, the central figure is Josuke Higashikata, a youthful man who possesses a distinctive gap between his teeth that has earned him the endearing nickname "Gappy" among fans.
The community came up with the nickname Gappy JoJo even before Josuke received his official name, Josuke Higashikata. This moniker originated due to the noticeable gap between Josuke's front teeth, a distinctive feature that endeared fans to call him Gappy JoJo affectionately.
It is worth noting that the nickname Gappy JoJo does not appear in the manga itself. None of the characters in the series refer to Josuke as Gappy JoJo. Instead, this nickname was created by fans and has gained significant popularity within Jojo's Bizarre Adventure community.
Who is Josuke Higashikata from Jojo's Bizarre Adventure
Josuke Higashikata takes the spotlight as the central figure in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's fourth installment, Diamond is Unbreakable. He serves as both the main protagonist and the fourth JoJo of the series. Josuke carries an intriguing backstory, being Joseph Joestar and Tomoko Higashikata's illegitimate child. Furthermore, he plays a significant role in Crazy Diamond's Demonic Heartbreak, a spin-off manga, and Crazy Heartbreakers, a light novel.
Josuke, a biracial half-Japanese and half-British first-year high school student from the town of Morioh, crossed paths with Jotaro Kujo in 1999. Jotaro reveals the stunning truth that Josuke is Joseph's illegitimate son, thus connecting him to the esteemed Joestar Family lineage. Devastated by his grandfather's passing, Josuke assumes the responsibility of safeguarding his cherished hometown from malicious Stand users.
Jojo's Bizarre Adventure's Josuke's appearance boasts a prominent feature - the distinctive gap between his front teeth. This characteristic has earned him the affectionate nickname Gappy JoJo and played a pivotal role in cultivating his immense popularity amongst fans.
Josuke's Stand: Crazy Diamond
Josuke's Stand, Crazy Diamond, possesses the ability to restore objects (and organisms) to their previous state in history. This unique power allows it to repair damages and heal injuries effectively. Crazy Diamond can also revert an item back into its individual components.
Crazy Diamond can perform a range of captivating feats. These include trapping enemies by restoring pieces of a broken object around them and tracking by revitalizing torn clothing, causing it to reattach itself to the original article.
Josuke displays remarkable proficiency with Crazy Diamond in combat. Utilizing its exceptional physical prowess, Josuke leverages Crazy Diamond's fists strategically, employing ingenious tactics such as demolishing walls to evade enemy attacks. Furthermore, his Stand's immense strength and precision enable him to launch projectiles with impressive efficiency.
However, there are certain limitations to this Stand. Crazy Diamond's ability is restricted to restoring objects and their state, not reviving life itself. Therefore, even if it 'fixes' a lifeless body, it will remain deceased. Additionally, Josuke cannot use the healing power on himself or anything closely associated with his current existence, including his body or clothes.
Final Thoughts
The nickname Gappy JoJo was coined by fans of the popular series Jojo's Bizarre Adventure to describe Josuke Higashikata. This endearing moniker originated from his distinctive front teeth gap, which has captured the attention and affection of the Jojo community. Josuke himself is a beloved character within the series, recognized for his unique appearance, formidable abilities, and compassionate nature.
