Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Josuke Higashikata 4 guide - Stand abilities, moveset, and more

Not all Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R characters are created equal. Even the Jojo’s, the franchise's main protagonists, can be weaker than some of the other characters. Unfortunately, Part 4’s Josuke Higashikata is a little weaker than his comrades. This doesn’t make him unplayable, but he requires significantly more work to be viable.

Alongside his Stand, Crazy Diamond, the character has plenty of HP and has the potential to do solid combo damage. However, his juggles are weak, and he’s not as mobile as he could be. Here’s what players need to know about Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R’s Josuke Higashikata 4.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

How to utilize Josuke Higashikata 4 in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

Overview of Josuke Higashikata and his Stand, Crazy Diamond

While slightly on the weaker side of the scale, Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R’s Josuke Higashikata 4 is far from unplayable. His neutral game is quite strong, and he can use this to start nailing combos and secure wins.

His Stand, Crazy Diamond, has the ability to help set up better combos thanks to one of his Stand’s abilities, 'He heals pretty quick!' It creates a barrier that counts as a hit, which can be used as a brief defense or to help set up combos. The barrier itself counts as a High attack, so players should strike low from the front, creating a frustrating mix-up.

He’s great at creating pressure, and his attacks have pretty great reach in Stand-Off mode, which is his primary mode. His Stand is average but lacks the reach and power that he gains in Stand-Off.

Josuke Higashikata 4's moveset (Image via Jojo's All-Star Battle Wiki)

Pros:

Has a high HP (1000) pool to work with

Jump-in attacks are very useful and strong

His GHA in Rumble Mode can deal terrifying damage

Cons:

Has particularly weak mobility

His specials don’t feel worth it

His Juggles require high execution, and the damage isn’t worth it

Overall gameplay plan for Josuke Higashikata 4

What makes Josuke Higashikata 4 so great in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is his Stand-Off mode. He has incredibly strong normals that are very hard to punish. He’s very safe this way, being able to punch his opponents without having to go in that far.

On top of that, he has amazing air-to-air attacks and jump-ins in Stand-Off. For players that like to jump in and attack and set up okezeme cross-ups, he’s their go-to guy. He has a powerful, invincible escape option, with DORARARARARARARA!, which deals damage and puts him in an advantageous position.

His jumping Medium attack is incredibly strong. In Stand-Off, it works as a great tool to set up throws, cross-ups, or simply land quick low attacks and a grab at the end of the chain.

In his Stand-On form, the goal is to use 'He heals pretty quick!' which is a barrier made of earth. While he lacks range and reach in Stand-On, he does have a useful barrier to utilize. His moves are not bad in this form, but his Stand-Off feels stronger overall.

His weakness is that he has no good anti-air options, and his ability to juggle players is subpar. Josuke’s juggles require intense accuracy, and the payoff really isn’t that great. He has weak mobility but is still a decent character.

Assists for Josuke Higashikata 4

When it comes to Josuke, it’s never a bad idea to have more power in combat. On a subjective note, Close Range Attack (Lisa Lisa) Assists, or perhaps something to help with Anti-Air, such as himself, or characters like Narancia Ghirga can be considered. Assists are a pretty flexible part of the game and focus on the part of a player's strategy that needs it the most.

Final Thoughts for Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R’s Josuke Higashikata 4

Josuke Higashikata is a decent character, having a very strong Stand-Off form and a moderate but not exceptional Stand-On. It’s incredibly satisfying to use his strong, high-reach Stand-Off attacks, but when it comes to his combos, juggling is something he lacks.

All things considered, in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, Josuke Higashikata 4 and Crazy Diamond can be considered C-Tier. He can do satisfactory damage, but his weak movement holds him back, and his special attacks feel useless.

Edited by Danyal Arabi