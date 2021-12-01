JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean protagonist Jolyne Cujoh breaks Twitter

The much-awaited JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean has finally aired and people are loving Jolyne Cujoh, the sixth and only female JoJo in the series. So it comes as no surprise that tags for Stone Ocean and Jolyne Cujoh are trending on Twitter, at #2 in the US, under the tag #jojo_anime.

#jojo_anime We are trending…!Currently no.2 in the US…!!!!How is stone ocean doing in your country???Watch it from the link below We are trending…!Currently no.2 in the US…!!!!How is stone ocean doing in your country???Watch it from the link belownetflix.com/title/80179831#jojo_anime https://t.co/hD23B9nnwJ

What Twitter has to say about the Stone Ocean anime

With the first 12 episodes of available for streaming on Netflix, JoJo fans are having the time of their lives. They're gushing over everything from the Stone Ocean opening to ending and the trademark moves and parallels to previous JoJos which fans love.

Cursed JoJo @jjba_cursed Glad to see that the Joestar Technique was inherited with Jolyne Glad to see that the Joestar Technique was inherited with Jolyne https://t.co/XbvdhDbnAl

It is evident that fans were keyed up and waiting impatiently for the anime and it seems to have up to their expectations and gone beyond.

FingersCrossed @FingersCro55ed



What a BANGER start into the season 😳 I love the setting, I love the art style, I love Jolyne, I love her Stand and I love the direction the plot is going... This might be my favourite first episode of Jojo ever 😍



#JOJOsBizzareAdventure #StoneOcean Stone Ocean Ep 1:What a BANGER start into the season 😳 I love the setting, I love the art style, I love Jolyne, I love her Stand and I love the direction the plot is going... This might be my favourite first episode of Jojo ever 😍 Stone Ocean Ep 1:What a BANGER start into the season 😳 I love the setting, I love the art style, I love Jolyne, I love her Stand and I love the direction the plot is going... This might be my favourite first episode of Jojo ever 😍#JOJOsBizzareAdventure #StoneOcean https://t.co/UNiicxRQWk

Nick Russ @ NEONCITY @Hijump62 @anime_jojo is just so damn good. So glad that all the anime only fans are finally getting to experience Stone Ocean! @anime_jojo is just so damn good. So glad that all the anime only fans are finally getting to experience Stone Ocean! https://t.co/HIlIJnOPva

Liam Dempsey 📉🖌 @shymander Loving STONE OCEAN so far, but this straight-up body horror is gonna make my scalp prickle the whole time 💀 Loving STONE OCEAN so far, but this straight-up body horror is gonna make my scalp prickle the whole time 💀 https://t.co/0ujWwV59EN

Stone Ocean's protagonist JoJo, Jolyne Cujoh, is unsurprisingly the highlight of posts about the anime on Twitter. JoJo lovers all over the world have been posting manga panels, screenshots, clips, and even fanart from the episodes. Jolyne Cujoh's sublime character design only adds to her appeal, making her stand out among a cast of quirky and eye-catching figures who feature this season.

Jojo's Bizarre Visual Design @JJBAVD Jolyne has by far the most color palettes of any Joestar in a single JoJo opening Jolyne has by far the most color palettes of any Joestar in a single JoJo opening https://t.co/JDpVYWsiyK

JoJo's doesn't spare the singers either, who end up captivated by its charms.

Vish ☆ @Vishkujo ichigo, the singer of Stone Ocean's opening, has been a fan of JoJo for over a decade. She tweeted about wanting to sing Part 6's opening back in 2016. With Fairouz Ai and Kira Buckland (possibly) voicing Jolyne, and now this, it seems this season is all about fulfilling dreams. ichigo, the singer of Stone Ocean's opening, has been a fan of JoJo for over a decade. She tweeted about wanting to sing Part 6's opening back in 2016. With Fairouz Ai and Kira Buckland (possibly) voicing Jolyne, and now this, it seems this season is all about fulfilling dreams. https://t.co/gng4qGAfgD

Larry Cujoh🦋 #StoneOcean @Larry_Kotowaru Se prendió fuego para ganarle a un enemigo, nah Jolyne es demasiado Se prendió fuego para ganarle a un enemigo, nah Jolyne es demasiado https://t.co/rEFuR5xlqd

✭𝔸𝕟𝕕𝕪-𝕂𝕦𝕟ツ✭ @retro_a_6 Episode 1 and Jolyne is already a badass fucking love Jojo! #JOJOsBizzareAdventure Episode 1 and Jolyne is already a badass fucking love Jojo! #JOJOsBizzareAdventure https://t.co/6ZTajsh4S8

Malik @LuhEasy TEARS IN MY EYES LOOK AT JOLYNE. STONE OCEAN FINALLYYYYYYY TEARS IN MY EYES LOOK AT JOLYNE. STONE OCEAN FINALLYYYYYYY https://t.co/qenR7Q5Gya

The usual ribbing between manga and anime enthusiasts has, unfortunately, begun as well. But at least everyone agrees that Jolyne is awesome.

Andy Harrelson @harrelson_andy The JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 6: Stone Ocean anime is premiering tomorrow with Jolyne Cojoh inheriting the Joestar lineage! To celebrate my favorite part being adapted, here's a quick little tf2 meme I whipped up last night! The JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 6: Stone Ocean anime is premiering tomorrow with Jolyne Cojoh inheriting the Joestar lineage! To celebrate my favorite part being adapted, here's a quick little tf2 meme I whipped up last night! https://t.co/pvKOExuspJ

Campbell @Campbell__duo Nobody tell twitter that Jolyne has existed since 1999 Nobody tell twitter that Jolyne has existed since 1999 https://t.co/4GXYSGLCyu

kendra 🇮🇩 @kendratale reminder that we will finally be able to hear jolyne talking in uwu in less than 8 hours reminder that we will finally be able to hear jolyne talking in uwu in less than 8 hours https://t.co/hXQfmEbudq

Like the series itself, JoJo's fans don't miss out on any aspect of the show, praising not only the animation and visuals but also the casting choice for voice actors. While not all the choices were what fans were expecting, needless to say, no one was too disappointed. The voice actors themselves were no less excited and it shows in how brilliant the voice-acting is this season.

uaekoala69 #StoneOceanday @uaekoala69 Daily reminder that Jolyne's Japanese VA Ai Fairouz

is so precious and wholesome😭💖

is so precious and wholesome😭💖 Daily reminder that Jolyne's Japanese VA Ai Fairouz is so precious and wholesome😭💖 https://t.co/wN13CgtgTj

Kira Buckland ★ STONE OCEAN 🦋 @KiraBuckland For the past 8 years, I have hoped that this moment would one day come.



I can't believe I'm saying this, but...



It is the biggest honor of my life to be the English voice of JOLYNE CUJOH in JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: STONE OCEAN.



My dream has finally come true. 🦋 For the past 8 years, I have hoped that this moment would one day come.I can't believe I'm saying this, but...It is the biggest honor of my life to be the English voice of JOLYNE CUJOH in JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: STONE OCEAN.My dream has finally come true. 🦋 https://t.co/MRDdBzeD1k

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean is the sixth season of the series. Set in Florida in 2011, this arc revolves around Jolyne Cujoh, the estranged daughter of Jotaro Kujo, as she gets imprisoned at Green Dolphin Street maximum security prison after being falsely charged for murder. The story picks up as Jolyne accesses her Stand, called Stone Free, which allows her to unravel her body into elastic thread, presented as vivid blue in the anime.

STICKER ⋆ ⁽ᴶᴶᴮᴬ₋ᴺᴱᵂˢ⁾ @StickerTricker



12/1:

- The first 12 episodes of Stone Ocean

(Netflix)



12/2:

- 35TH ANNIVERSARY OF JOJO



12/18:

- Josuke & Hol Horse spin off manga

+ Jolyne ONE SHOT chapter

(Ultra Jump)



12/27, 28, 29:

- Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan

(TV Drama) Episodes 3-6 DECEMBER 2021 ~ #JJBA MONTH12/1:- The first 12 episodes of Stone Ocean(Netflix)12/2:- 35TH ANNIVERSARY OF JOJO12/18:- Josuke & Hol Horse spin off manga+ Jolyne ONE SHOT chapter(Ultra Jump)12/27, 28, 29:- Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan(TV Drama) Episodes 3-6 DECEMBER 2021 ~ #JJBA MONTH 12/1: - The first 12 episodes of Stone Ocean(Netflix)12/2: - 35TH ANNIVERSARY OF JOJO12/18: - Josuke & Hol Horse spin off manga + Jolyne ONE SHOT chapter (Ultra Jump)12/27, 28, 29: - Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan (TV Drama) Episodes 3-6 https://t.co/K4aGTuWJIl

December 2021 is a great month for fans of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure as the series is set to release its spin-off manga as well as something special for the occasion of its 35th anniversary.

