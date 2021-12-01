×
Create
Notifications

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean protagonist Jolyne Cujoh breaks Twitter

Jolyne uses The Stand (Image via YouTube)
Jolyne uses The Stand (Image via YouTube)
ARUNDHOTI PALIT
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Dec 01, 2021 06:25 PM IST
Feature

The much-awaited JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean has finally aired and people are loving Jolyne Cujoh, the sixth and only female JoJo in the series. So it comes as no surprise that tags for Stone Ocean and Jolyne Cujoh are trending on Twitter, at #2 in the US, under the tag #jojo_anime.

We are trending…!Currently no.2 in the US…!!!!How is stone ocean doing in your country???Watch it from the link belownetflix.com/title/80179831#jojo_anime https://t.co/hD23B9nnwJ

What Twitter has to say about the Stone Ocean anime

ITS FINALLY HERE https://t.co/0nl9lafkrl
LETSGO!! JOJO STONE OCEAN IS OUT! STREAMING ON NETFLIX NOW!@anime_jojo @NetflixID https://t.co/sBAe5GD4Ya

With the first 12 episodes of available for streaming on Netflix, JoJo fans are having the time of their lives. They're gushing over everything from the Stone Ocean opening to ending and the trademark moves and parallels to previous JoJos which fans love.

Glad to see that the Joestar Technique was inherited with Jolyne https://t.co/XbvdhDbnAl
JOESTAR TECHNIQUE https://t.co/5tKnUt08KU
YEEEEEAH https://t.co/Qwpi6dHbNY

It is evident that fans were keyed up and waiting impatiently for the anime and it seems to have up to their expectations and gone beyond.

Stone Ocean Ep 1:What a BANGER start into the season 😳 I love the setting, I love the art style, I love Jolyne, I love her Stand and I love the direction the plot is going... This might be my favourite first episode of Jojo ever 😍#JOJOsBizzareAdventure #StoneOcean https://t.co/UNiicxRQWk
@anime_jojo is just so damn good. So glad that all the anime only fans are finally getting to experience Stone Ocean! https://t.co/HIlIJnOPva
Loving STONE OCEAN so far, but this straight-up body horror is gonna make my scalp prickle the whole time 💀 https://t.co/0ujWwV59EN

Stone Ocean's protagonist JoJo, Jolyne Cujoh, is unsurprisingly the highlight of posts about the anime on Twitter. JoJo lovers all over the world have been posting manga panels, screenshots, clips, and even fanart from the episodes. Jolyne Cujoh's sublime character design only adds to her appeal, making her stand out among a cast of quirky and eye-catching figures who feature this season.

Jolyne has by far the most color palettes of any Joestar in a single JoJo opening https://t.co/JDpVYWsiyK

JoJo's doesn't spare the singers either, who end up captivated by its charms.

ichigo, the singer of Stone Ocean's opening, has been a fan of JoJo for over a decade. She tweeted about wanting to sing Part 6's opening back in 2016. With Fairouz Ai and Kira Buckland (possibly) voicing Jolyne, and now this, it seems this season is all about fulfilling dreams. https://t.co/gng4qGAfgD
Se prendió fuego para ganarle a un enemigo, nah Jolyne es demasiado https://t.co/rEFuR5xlqd
Episode 1 and Jolyne is already a badass fucking love Jojo! #JOJOsBizzareAdventure https://t.co/6ZTajsh4S8
TEARS IN MY EYES LOOK AT JOLYNE. STONE OCEAN FINALLYYYYYYY https://t.co/qenR7Q5Gya
#StoneOcean #jojo_anime real!! both jolyne and this papercraft https://t.co/EtNyU591z5
Jolyne Cujoh 🦋Ready for Stone Ocean?...#JJBA #jjbafanart #jolyne #jojo #ジョジョ #jojo_anime #StoneOcean https://t.co/BxXegJrviH

The usual ribbing between manga and anime enthusiasts has, unfortunately, begun as well. But at least everyone agrees that Jolyne is awesome.

The JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 6: Stone Ocean anime is premiering tomorrow with Jolyne Cojoh inheriting the Joestar lineage! To celebrate my favorite part being adapted, here's a quick little tf2 meme I whipped up last night! https://t.co/pvKOExuspJ
Nobody tell twitter that Jolyne has existed since 1999 https://t.co/4GXYSGLCyu
reminder that we will finally be able to hear jolyne talking in uwu in less than 8 hours https://t.co/hXQfmEbudq

Like the series itself, JoJo's fans don't miss out on any aspect of the show, praising not only the animation and visuals but also the casting choice for voice actors. While not all the choices were what fans were expecting, needless to say, no one was too disappointed. The voice actors themselves were no less excited and it shows in how brilliant the voice-acting is this season.

It was because I specifically wanted Kira to be Jolyne and I wanted to play opposite her as her friendo 💗 twitter.com/childishgamzen…
Daily reminder that Jolyne's Japanese VA Ai Fairouz is so precious and wholesome😭💖 https://t.co/wN13CgtgTj
For the past 8 years, I have hoped that this moment would one day come.I can't believe I'm saying this, but...It is the biggest honor of my life to be the English voice of JOLYNE CUJOH in JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: STONE OCEAN.My dream has finally come true. 🦋 https://t.co/MRDdBzeD1k
THAT’S MY CUP. 🥤🥤🥤Can’t believe I get to say this, but I am voicing ❇️F.F.❇️ in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean (Part 6)! So many thanks to @mummynyan @BangZoom @NetflixAnime @TonyOliverVA and @SamFrishmanCESD 💚 catch @anime_jojo on @Netflix! https://t.co/Z3a6ZXOebL

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean is the sixth season of the series. Set in Florida in 2011, this arc revolves around Jolyne Cujoh, the estranged daughter of Jotaro Kujo, as she gets imprisoned at Green Dolphin Street maximum security prison after being falsely charged for murder. The story picks up as Jolyne accesses her Stand, called Stone Free, which allows her to unravel her body into elastic thread, presented as vivid blue in the anime.

DECEMBER 2021 ~ #JJBA MONTH 12/1: - The first 12 episodes of Stone Ocean(Netflix)12/2: - 35TH ANNIVERSARY OF JOJO12/18: - Josuke & Hol Horse spin off manga + Jolyne ONE SHOT chapter (Ultra Jump)12/27, 28, 29: - Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan (TV Drama) Episodes 3-6 https://t.co/K4aGTuWJIl

ALSO READArticle Continues below

December 2021 is a great month for fans of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure as the series is set to release its spin-off manga as well as something special for the occasion of its 35th anniversary.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी