JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean protagonist Jolyne Cujoh breaks Twitter

The much-awaited JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean has finally aired and people are loving Jolyne Cujoh, the sixth and only female JoJo in the series. So it comes as no surprise that tags for Stone Ocean and Jolyne Cujoh are trending on Twitter, at #2 in the US, under the tag #jojo_anime.
What Twitter has to say about the Stone Ocean anime
With the first 12 episodes of available for streaming on Netflix, JoJo fans are having the time of their lives. They're gushing over everything from the Stone Ocean opening to ending and the trademark moves and parallels to previous JoJos which fans love.
It is evident that fans were keyed up and waiting impatiently for the anime and it seems to have up to their expectations and gone beyond.
Stone Ocean's protagonist JoJo, Jolyne Cujoh, is unsurprisingly the highlight of posts about the anime on Twitter. JoJo lovers all over the world have been posting manga panels, screenshots, clips, and even fanart from the episodes. Jolyne Cujoh's sublime character design only adds to her appeal, making her stand out among a cast of quirky and eye-catching figures who feature this season.
JoJo's doesn't spare the singers either, who end up captivated by its charms.
The usual ribbing between manga and anime enthusiasts has, unfortunately, begun as well. But at least everyone agrees that Jolyne is awesome.
Like the series itself, JoJo's fans don't miss out on any aspect of the show, praising not only the animation and visuals but also the casting choice for voice actors. While not all the choices were what fans were expecting, needless to say, no one was too disappointed. The voice actors themselves were no less excited and it shows in how brilliant the voice-acting is this season.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean is the sixth season of the series. Set in Florida in 2011, this arc revolves around Jolyne Cujoh, the estranged daughter of Jotaro Kujo, as she gets imprisoned at Green Dolphin Street maximum security prison after being falsely charged for murder. The story picks up as Jolyne accesses her Stand, called Stone Free, which allows her to unravel her body into elastic thread, presented as vivid blue in the anime.
December 2021 is a great month for fans of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure as the series is set to release its spin-off manga as well as something special for the occasion of its 35th anniversary.