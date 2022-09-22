Jujutsu Kaisen 0: How scenes from Gojo's past will connect with Season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 gave fans a lot to think about regarding what comes next from the show. The movie focused on the new arrival of Yuta Okkotsu and Geto’s Night Line attack. With stunning visuals and an engaging storyline, the movie exceeded expectations.

Despite the spotlight being on Yuta, fans were treated to a lot of Gojo content as well. As MAPPA recently teased the news of Season 2 with a new visual, it will likely be tied to Gojo’s past.

Suguru Geto in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Image via MAPPA)

Chapters 65 to 79 showcased a younger Gojo Satoru and Suguru Geto in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. It followed their days as students at Jujutsu High. Specifically, it narrated how the rift between the two came about.

Moving back to the film, Yuta Okkotsu possessed the special grade cursed spirit of Rika, aka “Queen of Curses.” The Jujutsu Society wished to execute the youngster given how dangerous he had been. However, Gojo intervened and brought him back to Jujutsu High. At school, he paired Yuta with current students - Panda, Maki Zennin, and Toge Inumaki. Gojo’s objective was to train Yuta to use his cursed spirit effectively and efficiently.

Promethean / Michael ♣️♠️

I remember watching Jujutsu Kaisen 0 for the first time in the theatre this fight got me more focused than I was lmao. Made me wonder how many punches Gojo was throwing

Later, Suguru Geto infiltrated the school and declared war on the sorcerers. He managed to isolate Yuta and tried to take Rika. However, with the training and knowledge acquired so far, Okkotsu put up a good fight against the sorcerer. In the end, Geto barely survived and was able to escape.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

But how will Gojo's past from Jujutsu Kaisen 0 tie into Season 2 of the anime?

The most interesting segment of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 took place at the end. After the fight, Geto escaped and lay bleeding in a shadowed alley at the Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School. His right arm was missing, and despite unleashing his most powerful curses, he was unable to succeed in his mission. Gojo located him and stood before the downed enemy, but this time with a different demeanor.

As seen in the flashback, Gojo held back from killing Geto. However, this time around, he wished to see things through. What happened next was intriguing as Gojo lowered himself and spoke to him, but the dialogues were inaudible. However, all Geto said in response was, “At least curse me a little at the very end.”

reminder that whatever gojo said made geto laugh for the last time in his life gege akutami you have so much to explain

Firstly, Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School has been the place where they once studied together. It dates back to a time when both sorcerers were developing their powers, which will be seen in Season 2. Once best friends, now polar opposites due to conflicting ideals.

Secondly, while Yuta was referenced early on in the first season of the anime, the movie told his story to shed light on his past and his character development as a new sorcerer. This hinted at the fact that fans might see Yuta once more after the flashback in Season 2.

The third is the mystery behind what Gojo said to Geto. A published QnA with creator Gege Akutami revealed that the content of his speech could be found in Volume 0. This led the fans to believe it might be the same thing he told Yuta towards the end.

Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical College in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Image via MAPPA)

This time, Gojo put an end to Geto but did not dispose of the body for some unknown reason. This event led to Kenjaku taking over Geto's brain and acting out his ideals of a non-sorcerer-free world.

To summarize, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, with references to Gojo’s past, set the stage for the next season of the anime. Now with clarity on Yuta, Geto, and other characters, the studio has been ready to dive into the past of the strongest sorcerer in the manga.

Stay tuned for more updates and news on Jujutsu Kaisen as 2022 progresses.

