Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 167: Release date and time, where to read, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen, Gege Akutami’s brainchild, is a shonen manga and anime series loved by fans across the globe. The manga’s popularity skyrocketed after an anime adaptation of the same.

The Jujutsu Kaisen fanbase is looking forward to the release of Chapter 167. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait just a tad bit longer as the launch date has been postponed by a week.

Everything to know about Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 167

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 167 was set to release on November 28, 2021. However, the official release date has been postponed to December 5, 2021, and the reason for the delay was not specified by the author or the publisher. It is highly likely that the mangaka needed to rest after pumping out top-tier content every week.

There are no official statements regarding the release time of the upcoming chapter. However, one can predict the time of release by observing the launch of previous chapters. The release time for various regions is mentioned below:

9:00 am Pacific Standard Time (December 4, 2021.)

7:00 am Pacific Standard Time (December 4, 2021.)

10:00 am Eastern Daylight Time (December 4, 2021.)

8:30 pm Indian Standard Time (December 4, 2021.)

12:00 am Japan Standard Time

The latest Jujutsu Kaisen chapters are available on Viz and Mangaplus Shueisha for free. If the reader wants to access some of the older chapters, they will have to avail a paid subscription from Viz.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166 recap

Ducky @IDuckyx Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166 Preview:



-Announcement of capital punishment!

-The Death Penalty placed upon Itadori! What will the conclusion be?!



Release Date: Monday, November 22. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 166 Preview: -Announcement of capital punishment!-The Death Penalty placed upon Itadori! What will the conclusion be?!Release Date: Monday, November 22. https://t.co/Wknk2M88fs

Chapter 166 begins by giving the viewers some insight into Higurama’s past back when he was a young apprentice lawyer. The judge’s hammer morphs into a beautiful sword, and the death penalty is the harshest sentence he can give. This sentence is used to completely disable the curse energy.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Higurama firmly believes that humans are inferior, and trying to understand them would mean accepting their flaws. The two characters engage in fierce combat. The panel transitions back to a scene that was shown on the first page. Higurama is seen empathizing with Yuuji Itadori. Higurama passes the judgment and believes that Itadori is innocent and goes on to substantiate his argument.

Edited by Shaheen Banu