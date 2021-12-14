Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 169: Release date and time, where to read, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most trending and popular anime and manga series. It has released over 168 chapters, and the anime has completed one season.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are also excited for Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie, which will serve as a prequel to Season 1 of the anime.

The upcoming chapter 169 will most likely be released this weekend. But fans can’t be sure since the release of some chapters has been delayed in the past.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 169 expected release date, time, and where to read

According to the release schedule, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 169 will most likely be released on December 19. While most shonen series follow a strict schedule for releasing new chapters, Jujutsu Kaisen has had instances when some chapters have been delayed for various reasons.

If there are no unforeseen circumstances that lead to a delay, the latest chapter should be available on Sunday.

The latest chapters will be available on Manga Plus and Viz Media for free. If readers want to access some older chapters from this title, they have to pay for a subscription.

The release times for various regions have been mentioned below:

Eastern Time: 10:00 AM

Central Time: 9:00 AM

Pacific Time: 7:00 AM

British Time: 3:00 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM

India Time: 8.30 PM

European Time: 4:00 PM

Spoilers will be out two to three days before release since the raw scans will be out by then, which in turn will be translated by fans.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 168 recap

In chapter 168 of Jujutsu Kaisen, fans see Hazenoki destroy everything as Regie sits back and enjoys it. Luckily, Megumi escaped the explosion by jumping into another room, just in the nick of time.

Reggie, who now has 41 points, wonders if Megumi was overwhelmed during this battle. If Megumi was tired, they knew he could be easily taken out.

Megumi tries to convince Reimi to leave and that she's being used. But his efforts to protect her are futile.

Megumi tries to convince Reimi to leave and that she’s being used. But his efforts to protect her are futile.

A sorcerer by the name of Chizuru Hari appears and mocks the two. He believes they would be no match for him since they are exhausted and wounded. Megumi sends Hari flying and uses his owl to transport himself elsewhere.

