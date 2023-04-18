Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220: Kenjaku reveals the shocking truth behind the Game Master of the Culling Game

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 was officially released on Sunday, April 16, 2023, bringing with it an incredibly exciting issue that saw the final stages of the series truly begin. Kenjaku set the endgame conditions for the Culling Game, while Yuji Itadori and co once again reunited ahead of what’s expected to be a mission to free Satoru Gojo.

While Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 answers several questions and predominantly sets up future events, there are some aspects of it that raise additional queries. One such aspect stems from Kenjaku’s description of the Culling Game. He asserts that it actually has no Game Master.

However, some fans are confused about how this can be, especially given the governing nature of the Culling Game that is represented by and communicated via the Kogane.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down how the Culling Game has no Game Master and briefly recaps the events of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 pegs Tengen as Game Master if there were one, emphasizes no official Master existing

Brief chapter recap

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 began with a focus on Kenjaku, who was trying to add a rule to the Culling Game.

After discussing the different barriers Tengen had erected and how they related to the game, Kenjaku essentially logic-looped his Kogane into passing the rule, which prohibited new players from joining. He also added a second rule that would end the Culling Game when all players except Suguru Geto and Megumi Fushiguro have died.

Tengen asked Kenjaku why he didn’t destroy the barriers. In response, Kenjaku shared that he needed them to merge Tengen. The two then found Sukuna’s preserved corpse, which Kenjaku will take to the King of Curses as a “souvenir.”

The issue then showed Yuji’s group, revealing that everyone was alive and well, including Hana Kurusu. Also confirmed to be safe are Panda, Kinji Hakari, Yuta Okkotsu, Maki Zenin, Toge Inumaki, Choso, and more.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 then saw Angel share that it can’t switch vessels like Sukuna can, which is also why it and many other ancient sorcerers agreed to Kenjaku’s plan.

Yuji shared that he was basically a Cursed Object made from Sukuna’s Cursed Energy. He then said he would do anything to rescue Megumi from Sukuna. The chapter ended by showing the full group present and teasing Satoru Gojo’s imminent return.

How the Culling Game has no Game Master, explained

As mentioned earlier, Kenjaku reveals that there’s no Game Master in the Culling Game, despite what fans and characters in the series had previously thought.

Kenjaku also says that if the Game Master is anyone, it’s definitely Tengen. He elaborates that this is something he forced upon Tengen, rather than him being a co-conspirator in the Culling Game.

As explained in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220, the series’ Japan is split up into several barriers. Among them are four pivotal ones that raise the precision of Tengen’s Cursed Spirit suppression and barrier techniques. Three are located at the center of the Imperial Palace, at the tombs underneath Tokyo Jujutsu High, and at Yamakuni Mausoleum in Kyoto.

The fourth one, which is described as a colossal one dividing Japan into east and west, is located at the holy mountain of Hida. This is where Tengen and Kenjaku are during the latest issue’s events.

Kenjaku elaborates that the Culling Game consists of an extremely high-quality barrier that was created based on the pure barrier by Tengen.

In other words, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 220 reveals that the barriers Tengen created served as the foundational basis of the Culling Game’s functions. Kenjaku further confirms this by explaining that if Tengen released the four aforementioned barriers, the Games would have ended immediately and ruined Kenjaku’s plans.

The reason Tengen didn’t do this is that it would’ve completely changed modern society as it relates to the existence of the sorcery world and the normal world. Barrier technique know-how from a thousand years ago would’ve also needed to be somehow acquired, studied, and implemented to re-erect these barriers.

As a result, Tengen was put in a position where he unwillingly had the power of Game Master but chose to instead rely on Yuki Tsukumo and co to emerge victorious in a timely fashion. Unfortunately, this is not how things panned out, resulting in Tengen now being ruefully powerless to stop Kenjaku when he once had a chance to do so.

