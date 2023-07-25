Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230: Major spoilers to expect

After a long break week for author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s original manga series, the release week of the highly anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 is finally at hand. While spoilers for the upcoming installment aren’t yet available as of this article’s writing, fans can expect leaked information to be revealed later on in the release week.

Currently, there is no leaked information available for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230. However, fans can still look forward to several important plot points in the upcoming issue. A continued focus on Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna’s battle, however, is all but guaranteed to comprise a majority of the issue’s events, especially given Mahoraga’s appearance.

However, many fans are of different opinions on exactly how the fight will continue, and which of the two combatants will find themselves falling in defeat rather than claiming victory. While Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 likely won’t see the two’s fight end, fans should have a good idea of who the victor is by the time the issue ends.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 likely to see Gojo try last-ditch efforts against Mahoraga, set the tone for final outcome

Major spoilers to expect

Myamura @king_jin_woo



GET EXCITED & TURN UP THE VOLUME!! CUZ THIS IS A FUNERAL FOR THE LIVING!!! JUJUTSU KAISEN MANGA BREAK ENDS FROM NOW!! #JJK230 LEAKS IN 3 DAYSGET EXCITED & TURN UP THE VOLUME!! CUZ THIS IS A FUNERAL FOR THE LIVING!!! pic.twitter.com/fXvGMGzTx3

Chapter 230 of Jujutsu Kaisen probably won't have a winner announced in the duel between Gojo and Sukuna, but it should set the tone for who will win. In light of Sukuna's recent success in summoning Mahoraga, it seems safe to assume that the wild Ten Shadows Shikigami will serve as his ultimate trump card.

Likewise, how Gojo responds to Mahoraga’s appearance and adaptation to Infinite Void will likely dictate the battle’s eventual outcome. Gojo's apparent surprise and concern at Mahoraga's summoning in the previous issue could have been coincidental.

Again, this could just be an artistic oversight, but it looks like Gojo is in a tight spot with Mahoraga. As a result, there are essentially two major paths that Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 could follow.

The first would be that Gojo is indeed cornered by Mahoraga, and tries to use some tricks up his sleeve to no avail. While these tricks could simply be different uses of or applications of his Cursed Technique and the Limitless/Six Eyes combo, it could also be something like revealing the Inverted Spear of Heaven.

chrizzby🥷🏾🫡 @negrologist_22 #JJK230 I feel like with mahoraga POSSIBLY already adapted to limitless, this would be a good time for others to jump in. Yuta, yuji, maki and hakari take on mahoraga while kashimo uses his ct against sukuna, it'll just be stalling but gojo can get a break (and heal his brain) pic.twitter.com/QQ3mak7MWL " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/QQ3mak7MWL" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/QQ3mak7MWL" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/QQ3mak7MWL

While it’s presumed that the Inverted Spear wouldn’t have an effect on Mahoraga directly, it could be used on Sukuna to cancel out his use of the Ten Shadows Technique. If this turns out to be the case, and Sukuna is unable to resummon Mahoraga in time, Gojo may be able to make a comeback that he can ride to victory.

While this is speculative, Akutami has been rewriting the rules of jujutsu throughout this fight, making such events plausible.

The other path Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 could follow, however, would see Gojo be completely dominated and overwhelmed by Mahoraga’s presence. In such a scenario, it’s all but guaranteed that Gojo would find himself on the precipice of loss and death by the issue’s end.

However, it’s unlikely that Gojo will officially taste defeat within chapter 230.

If this does end up being the case, fans can expect this to be opening the way for intervention on behalf of Yuta Okkotsu, Kinji Hakari, Hajime Kashimo, and other powerful allies of Gojo’s.

While this may all be for naught or they may be turned away by Gojo, fans can at least expect them to attempt to intervene in coming issues should chapter 230 follow the above events.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

