Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232: Major spoilers to expect

Following the exciting reveal which closed out the series’ previous issue, fans truly cannot contain their excitement and anticipation for the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232. With both Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna now racing against the same clock in different ways, fans are expecting to see the two truly go all-out in the upcoming official release and beyond.

Unfortunately, fans still have a bit of waiting to do before they confirm or deny these theories for what’s next, with Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232’s official release being delayed by a week. This is due to publisher Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine—wherein author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s original manga is serialized—taking a publication break for the Obon holiday.

Likewise, this has presumably delayed the series’ spoiler process by a week as well, according to the latest information from trustworthy and reputable series leakers. Nevertheless, there are some key developments and occurrences that fans can count on being a major part of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232’s events.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232 likely to see Gojo and Sukuna pull out all the stops against each other

Major spoilers to expect

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232 will most likely open with Gojo and Sukuna attacking each other once more, likely starting out by keeping the same pace and intensity they have so far. However, this will most likely build into each fighter attempting to use more complex and devastating attacks, whether physically or via the use of Cursed Energy’s various applications.

On a similar note, fans can expect to see some sort of rule-breaking and game changing feat done by either of the two, or possibly even both. Such revelations in the use of Cursed Energy have been a norm throughout the fight thus far, and will likely be taken to new heights with Sukuna’s winning condition and Gojo’s losing condition revealed.

Similarly, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232 will likely see Sukuna forgo any Domain Amplification usage or other techniques which will prevent the use of Mahoraga’s adaptations. Doing so would give Gojo an opportunity to freely use advanced techniques and attacks, as well as deprive Sukuna of being one step closer to victory.

In turn, this should create a situation where Gojo is able to keep up a fairly strong offensive against Sukuna without relying on Cursed Techniques, which Mahoraga can adapt to. Given that the last issue clarified that Gojo can use moves simple enough to not be adapted to, he’ll likely continue pressuring Sukuna with these tactics for safety purposes.

Amid these fight scenes in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232, fans can expect Yuji Itadori and friends to interject and provide commentary as they have done so far. Likewise, these interjections should be able to give fans an idea of how Gojo and Sukuna’s fight will progress throughout the issue, as well as explain any rule-breaking or revelatory applications of Cursed Energy.

From here, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232 will likely end with some sort of unexpected or cliffhanger-esque development. This will most likely come in the form of either Sukuna or Gojo landing a serious blow on the other. An alternate option would be to see Gojo successfully hit Sukuna with the Infinite Void before Mahoraga can adapt, or see Mahoraga instead adapt in the nick of time.

