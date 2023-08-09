One Piece Chapter 1090: Major spoilers to expect

With One Piece Chapter 1090's release delayed by a week due to a Weekly Shonen Jump magazine break, fans are anxiously contemplating what's next for the series. While author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda has finally returned readers to Egghead Island in time for the Straw Hats' next major move, fans are excited to see what's in store for the crew.

Likewise, the spoiler process for One Piece Chapter 1090 also presumably being delayed has made fans even more nervous for what's to come in the Egghead Island arc. While there is a chance that spoilers will be released this week, the lack of normal activity from lead series leaker Redon has many fans worried.

As a result, fans are now discussing what they expect to happen in One Piece Chapter 1090. While fans have no way of knowing for sure what's set to take place in the upcoming installment, there are some general occurrences and narrative paths that individuals can expect to be present in the upcoming issue.

One Piece Chapter 1090 likely to see Straw Hats plan out their next moves before springing into action

With the Straw Hats and their current allies reunited heading into One Piece Chapter 1090, fans can expect the issue to primarily focus on detailing the group's next moves. While all is unlikely to go according to plan thanks to Luffy and other wild card factors and party members, fans may nevertheless see a plan cemented in the upcoming release.

This may be preceded by a brief flashback that quickly details exactly how the Straw Hats reunited and what other major developments took place during that process. This is unlikely to be a deep-dive into the said events, as, if Oda wanted to feature the occurrences, he likely wouldn't have shown the Straw Hats reunited at the end of Chapter 1089.

In any case, One Piece Chapter 1090 will likely follow up the Straw Hats' cemented plan with what the Marines' expected course of action is. As fans saw in the previous issue, Kizaru and others at Egghead Island were already discussing how to go about capturing the Straw Hats, starting with preventing their escape from the island.

This will likely segue into an introduction of the Marine HQ Vice Admirals who've all come to fight the Straw Hats on Egghead Island. Likewise, a breakdown of the forces each Vice Admiral will lead and the goal of each of these groups should also be highlighted. Individuals can expect some parity to whatever the Straw Hats' plans are, likely foreshadowing some of the eventual fight matchups fans will see.

From here, it's difficult to say where One Piece Chapter 1090 will go with its remaining pages. The most likely answer is that fans will see either the Straw Hats or the Marines begin to move out and execute their plan. Likewise, fans can expect whoever begins mobilizing at the end of the upcoming issue to also be the starting focus in the subsequent release.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.