One Piece episode 1072: Major plot developments to expect

One Piece fans are eagerly awaiting episode 1072 after the thrilling developments of episode 1071, as the ongoing battle between Kaido and Luffy intensifies to new levels. Not only will there be fantastic action in this episode, but there will also be talks of Luffy's Gear 5 fighting technique and Zenusha's reference to Joy Boy.

Fans can't wait for the complete reveal of the powers of Gear 5 transformation in the upcoming episode, so the focus is firmly on it. The enthusiasm is at an all-time high as the anime goes deeper into this thrilling clash.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for the One Piece anime and the character fates mentioned therein. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

What to expect from One Piece episode 1072?

The Ridiculous Power! Gear Five in Full Play will be the title for One Piece episode 1072. The upcoming episode will adapt chapter 1045 of Eiichiro Oda's manga, ushering in Luffy and Kaido's climactic showdown.

Fans have already had a glimpse of One Piece episode 1072 in the promo, which shows Luffy engaging in combat with such liberty and versatility that it looks like it might have come straight out of a Tom and Jerry cartoon from the 1990s. However, three primary plot developments will be the major focus of the episode.

Kaido gets ridiculed by Luffy in his Dragon transformation during combat, at which point he morphs into his hybrid form. To turn the tables, Kaido unleashes a barrage of vicious strikes, giving Straw Hat little time to react or strike.

For a brief period, it appeared as though Luffy had lost his Gear 5 transformation since he was unfamiliar with divine abilities. Luffy revives his Gear 5 once more and reminds Kaido of his commitment to beat him. The cat-and-mouse game picks back up as the drums of liberty continue.

In another scene, the flying fortress Onigashima was on fire, not flying, and ready to collapse on Wano. While those fighting in the area were fleeing for their lives, Fishman Jinbe and Ninja Inuarashi attempted to extinguish the fire using a unique approach. Finally, Momo and Yamato attempted to prevent the island from colliding with the celebration.

Momo must utilize his dragon abilities to safely bring down the blazing Island because Luffy has hinted that his ultimate move on Kaido could also bring down Onigashima.

Sam @pirateking056

No flashbacks

Just Gear 5 action from starting to end with incredible animators on board



One piece 1072 is going to be the best episode of one piece

#ルフィ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… pic.twitter.com/9rmvdS5lwh No cut awaysNo flashbacksJust Gear 5 action from starting to end with incredible animators on boardOne piece 1072 is going to be the best episode of one piece

The upcoming episode may not conclude the battle between Kaido and Luffy as it is difficult to contain this huge battle into a 30-minute episode. Except for fillers and flashbacks, fans will thoroughly enjoy themselves throughout the fight.

Release date and time of One Piece episode 1072

Gear 5 Luffy vs Kaido as seen in the preview for One Piece episode 1072 (Image via Toei Animation)

The following schedule will be followed for the release of the next episode:

Pacific Daylight Time - 5.30 pm, Saturday, August 12, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 7.30 pm, Saturday, August 12, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 8.30 pm, Saturday, August 12, 2023

British Summer Time - 1.30 am, Sunday, August 13, 2023

Central European Summer Time- 2.30 am, Sunday, August 13, 2023

India Standard Time - 6 am, Sunday, August 13, 2023

Philippine Time - 8.30 pm, Sunday, August 13, 2023

Japan Standard Time - 9.30 am, Sunnday, August 13, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 10 am, Sunday, August 13, 2023

One Piece fans from across the world may stream the show on Crunchyroll as it is the primary streaming service. As was already established, they often air the episode a few hours after its Japanese broadcast.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.