One Piece leaker gives fans a disappointing update on Gear 5 episode

One Piece Episode 1071 will finally unveil Luffy's Gear 5 transformation, making it one of the most iconic episodes of the series. However, a disappointing update on the upcoming episode was revealed by popular Twitter leaker Redon, much to the dismay of fans worldwide.

According to Redon, there won't be a new opening for One Piece episode 1071 as it is still in production and won't be finished in time for the episode's release. There will, however, be a new ending for the upcoming episode which would provide fans with some much-needed consolation.

One Piece's Gear 5 episode won't feature a new opening, according to the popular leaker, Redon

On One Piece Episode 1071, only the New ENDING will be released, while the OPENING will remain the same (OPENING 24).



There are still a few episodes to go before the New OPENING is released.

Luffy's Gear 5 being introduced in One Piece episode 1071 will be one of the most iconic moments for the series. Fans are hoping the episode will live up to the hype, but according to popular Twitter leaker Redon, the upcoming episode will not have a new opening.

Redon has stated that the new opening is still in production and will not be ready in time to be released with episode 1071. The new episode will have opening number 24 as before, with no changes being made. Thus, fans will have to wait for a few more episodes before the new opening is released.

Redon said it's confirmed but other than that message there's no official statement

This comes as a piece of disappointing news to fans worldwide as Gear 5 awakening is an iconic milestone that deserved a brand new opening. However, fans can have a little consolation knowing that episode 1017 will at least feature a new ending. The message hasn't been made official yet but Redon has stated it is all but confirmed.

Thus, fans will have to be satisfied with only the new ending for episode 1071 and hope that the new opening will be released as soon as possible. However, a lot of fans are keeping a positive attitude about the whole ordeal and have said that this will not ruin their enjoyment of One Piece episode 1071.

Even without the new opening, fans are still hyped for One Piece 1071, with the preview of the episode giving them glimpses of Luffy's Gear 5 awakening. In the preview, the Captain of the Straw Hats comes back from the dead and awakens his mythical devil fruit powers and goes Gear 5 for the first time.

With this newfound power, Luffy is seen smashing Kaido into the ground, with the scene all most looking comical as Kaido's eyes lodge out of his face. Eiichiro Oda has stated in interviews that he took the inspiration for Gear 5 from Tom and Jerry, which is the reason the transformation is comical and Luffy's attacks on Kaido feel so cartoonish.

On Twitter, the news of episode 1071 not getting a new opening has resulted in a mixed reaction from fans, with many lamenting about it while the rest try to remain positive about the prospects of the episode being an iconic one.

the current opening is still fire so I'm not mad at it tho

Bro what, they're killing the hype

At this point I think it's best to just wait till the wano arc is over to drop the new opening we're seemingly at the climax there's probably not much left to justify it being another wano based opening anyway they should drop it for the arc after wano

The above tweets show that the majority of One Piece fans feel disappointed with the Gear 5 episode not having a new opening, while the rest argue that a new opening this close to the ending of the Wano arc would be kind of redundant as they'll have to make another one for the Egghead arc.

Although the news of there being no new opening has disappointed fans, they are still quite eager to witness Luffy's legendary Gear 5 transformation be animated for the first time and exceed all their expectations.

