One Piece episode 1072 teaser reveals the true Gear 5 potential, restores lost faith in the anime

Following the airing of Episode 1071 this past weekend, the One Piece anime series released a preview for Episode 1072, indicating that the ongoing battle between Luffy and Kaido will continue.

This news is especially exciting to anime-only fans, who are looking to see exactly just how powerful Gear 5 is following its introduction in the latest installment for the series.

Although fans are incredibly excited for One Piece Episode 1072’s release, there are some whose focus is still affixed to Episode 1071 and the introduction of the Gear 5 form overall. While the most recent release was still of extremely high quality, some fans were dissatisfied with or criticized the production team's decisions.

Similarly, while the preview for One Piece Episode 1072 has generated optimism among fans for what is to come, many fans are still concerned about the occasional missteps in Episode 1071. In any case, Gear 5 is the biggest topic of discussion amongst fans currently, whether for excitement over what’s to come or debates over the form’s introductory process.

One Piece Episode 1072 set to reward fans’ patience with an episode full of nothing but action and excitement

How Episode 1071 misfired, explained

Dewey Montana @fireplace____ @pirateking056 But... but there were flashbcks... and the hiyori+orochi stuff too... I loved it all and might sleep for 6 days so I don't have to wait for 1072

Before getting into why fans are so excited for One Piece Episode 1072 specifically, it’s worth addressing what these same audience members claim 1071 did wrong. While this episode is notable for introducing Gear 5 and for being entertaining as a whole, it has been criticized for various decisions and events that are unique to the anime version.

One of the most universally disliked choices by Toei Animation and the series’ staff is the use of flashbacks within the episode. More specifically, the choice to flashback to an event that had happened just one episode prior has fans baffled.

What’s particularly frustrating about it for many is that it’s blatantly meant to pad the episode’s time, which could’ve been achieved by additional anime-only Gear 5 introductory scenes being implemented.

There’s also the fact that many scenes were repeated a few times throughout the episode, such as the final shots before the eyecatchers and the opening shots afterward. While seemingly a minute detail, all of these little choices add up to create major problems for some viewers.

Thankfully, One Piece Episode 1072 seems set to right the ship in the perfect way for what’s to come.

Why Episode 1072’s preview is restoring fans’ faith

Sam @pirateking056

No flashbacks

Just Gear 5 action from starting to end with incredible animators on board



One piece 1072 is going to be the best episode of one piece

#ルフィ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… pic.twitter.com/9rmvdS5lwh No cut awaysNo flashbacksJust Gear 5 action from starting to end with incredible animators on boardOne piece 1072 is going to be the best episode of one piece

The way in which the preview for the upcoming episode is restoring fans’ faith in the adaptation is actually two-fold. In and of itself, the episode preview seemingly features wholly original scenes that are purely focused on Luffy and Kaido’s fight.

In turn, fans are expecting to see even more of Gear 5’s ridiculous power, and truly can’t wait to learn what other rules of nature Luffy can break with the form.

Even though it is just 30 seconds long, the preview has already inspired a tremendous deal of faith in the episode's quality among viewers. One Piece Episode 1072's preview has also helped restore viewers' faith in the anime by revealing what the episode is likely to adapt from the manga.

In a spoiler-free way, manga readers are reassuring anime-only fans that what’s to come is a pure focus on Luffy and Kaido’s fight, with no frills or filler in the associated source material. This should in turn translate to an adaptation with a similar focus on fighting.

Fans are truly excited and have no worries about the upcoming episode's quality, thanks to the excellent job done by Toei Animation in creating similarly structured chapters for Zoro and Sanji's fight finales.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.