One Piece eyecatcher sound is now a viral TikTok trend

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece is one of the most popular manga and anime of all time, and now One Piece eyecatcher sounds are part of a popular TikTok trend as well. Using the One Piece eyecatcher sounds from the anime, Tiktok has invented a trend to show the initial joy of something, and the drawback of the same thing after prolonged exposure.

While One Piece eyecatcher sounds are being used by TikTokers to troll their partners, some have even ventured into using them on their cats.

TikTokers use One Piece eyecatchers to make fun of their partners

One Piece anime recently crossed its 1000 episode mark, and One Piece manga is currently on chapter 1034. Mangaka Eiichiro Oda has expressed his gratitude to fans for the continued support One Piece has received over the past two decades. One can only imagine the influence and fame of this great series, which has now entered the TikTok world as well, and not just in the form of some great anime edits.

van @garlicfishh Another One Piece video found at TikTok. Dope. Another One Piece video found at TikTok. Dope. https://t.co/Ud80yTsorS

The viral trend on TikTok goes like this: The TikToker starts with stating the good part of falling in love with their partner, or adopting a cat, and a piece of upbeat music plays. However, soon the text is changed to reveal the downside of their partner or the thing they were excited about before, and a somber tune is heard.

And this is where One Piece eyecatcher sounds come in. The light-hearted tune used during the good part is Luffy's wanted poster tune, and the somber music heard during the downside exposure is Zoro's wanted poster tune.

It's ingenious how it fits, not just because Monkey D. Luffy is by nature a cheerful person, and Roronoa Zoro has always been pitched as the mysterious, dark, brooding pirate hunter. Luffy is inherently a person who sees the positive sides of things, continuing to believe in his dream of becoming the King of Pirates. In contrast, Zoro is more world-wary and pessimistic, but not without the hope of becoming the best swordsman in the world.

Luffy's tune (Image via shrekscaprisun)

Originally, TikTokers used One Piece eyecatcher sounds to drag their partners, like this TikToker, who starts the video with the text "Falls deeply in love with a boy" as Luffy's tune plays, and then when it cuts to the moody, mysterious tune of Zoro's, the text is changed to "Met him on Discord."

Zoro's tune (Image via shrekscaprisun)

More TikTokers use the same pattern. However, some Tiktokers even use One Piece eyecatcher sounds for their pets, cats specifically, and surprisingly, it fits there as well.

It fits cats too (Image via problyfake)

In conclusion

One Piece is a cornerstone of Shonen adventure anime and manga history. It is praised for its worldbuilding, characterisation, plot design, and innovation. Everyone who has watched an anime or read a manga, knows about or at least heard of the stature of One Piece and how brilliant it is to experience the joy that Oda draws into each panel.

Also Read Article Continues below

But for those who shy away from anything anime or manga, this viral TikTok trend with One Piece eyecatcher sounds might just make them interested in looking into the vast world of anime, and there is no better place to start than One Piece.

Edited by R. Elahi