Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 241 spoilers: Kenjaku vs Takaba reaches a cliffhanger after a dreaded flashback

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 241 was expected to show the conclusion of Kenjaku’s battle against Fumihiko Takaba, but the spoilers released earlier show that the fight will continue. The official translation is set to be released on Monday, November 6, 2023, at 12 a.m. JST in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump issue 49.

In the previous chapter, it was revealed that Takaba’s Cursed Technique allowed him to materialize any phenomenon that he imagined, but its success was dependent on his confidence in himself.

Kenjaku undermined Takaba’s humor to destroy his confidence before landing a blow on him. The chapter ended with Takaba questioning why he chose Comedy as a profession.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 241.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 241 spoilers and raw scans show Takaba’s past as he regains his Cursed Technique in the battle against Kenjaku

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 241 begins with a flashback of Takaba’s University days when he and his friend used to do skits together. After Takaba berates the friend for being late, he is told that he is overbearing and aloof, and that doing comedy with him is not fun.

Later, an adult Takaba is seen becoming disheartened by discouraging comments from his audience, with one of the comments asking him to die. While he is encouraged by his colleagues and superiors not to take it to heart, his friend now questions how long they are going to continue their skits.

The friend does not view comedy as a viable career option and asks Takaba how they can expect anyone to laugh at these stale jokes when even they themselves cannot. The flashback then transitions into Takaba confronting himself as a child.

Takaba as seen against Hazenoki (Image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 241 reveals that Takaba wanted to become a comedian because he wanted to be known. It wasn’t that he wanted friends, but that he believed when more people knew him, he could make more people laugh. However, as he grew up, he started to reuse jokes and play it safe, neglecting to go outside of his comfort zone.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 241 then returns to the present, when Kenjaku is getting ready to launch another attack. However, he is shocked to see Takaba bowing in a proper kowtow (Dogeza). Takaba apologizes to Kenjaku for dismissing him as an audience. Takaba wants to make everyone laugh, and that includes Kenjaku.

Kenjaku is visibly annoyed by the spectacle, but he realizes that something is not right when he finds himself admiring Takaba’s Doegza form. The word “excited (waku waku)” is seen painted on his face as Takaba’s Cursed Technique returns in full force and the battle continues.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 241 states the manga will be going on a break next week and will likely return in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 51. Readers can find the official release date and time here.

