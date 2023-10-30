Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241 will be released on Monday, November 6 at 12 am JST. With Fumihiko Takaba seemingly hitting a major mental wall in his fight against Kenjaku, fans expect the coming issue to see the Comedian user reflect on his origins for a burst of motivation.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241 available as of this article’s writing. While spoilers will be made available later in the release week, there’s no telling exactly when these will be released.

Likewise, even when released, there’s always a chance that the spoilers are inaccurate relative to the official release’s events. Thankfully, fans do at least have officially confirmed release information for the highly-anticipated installment.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241 set to reveal Takaba’s origins and give fans a clue about his Cursed Technique’s secret

Release date and time, where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241’s Japanese release date and time is Monday, November 6 at 12 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on Sunday, November 5, for most international fans. Select international readers will instead see the issue released in the extremely early morning hours of Monday, November 6, like domestic Japanese audiences.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

The chapter is set to release at the following local times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Sunday, November 5

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, November 5

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, November 5

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, November 5

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Sunday, November 5

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, November 5

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, November 6

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Monday, November 6

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 240 recap

Kenjaku's dominance will be interrupted by a flashback in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 240 began with Angel and others discussing whether or not they should ambush Kenjaku and, if so, who they should send. Angel suggested Fumihiko Takaba, alluding to the true nature of Takaba’s Cursed Technique as the reason for suggesting so. However, the scene shifted to Takaba versus Kenjaku before readers could learn the secret themselves.

Kenjaku continued asserting that Takaba was making his Cursed Technique ineffective, eventually deducing that Takaba can create and control things he imagines. He then admitted that his jutsu and knowledge/experience would be useless in this fight. Takaba then asked Kenjaku why he was doing all this killing, to which he said he was intellectually curious.

The two then briefly discussed comedy before Kenjaku attacked once more, deducing that Takaba’s technique requires his own conviction and self-confidence to activate. After being attacked once more, Takaba questioned if Kenjaku was funnier than him, hyping himself up until seeing Iori Hazenoki’s corpse. The chapter then ended with Takaba trying to remember why he even became a comedian in the first place.

What to expect in chapter 241 (speculative)

With a Takaba origin flashback being teased, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241 is all but guaranteed to open with this retrospective of Takaba’s past. However, given how little is known about Takaba, anything could be revealed. Most likely, this flashback will focus on his childhood or young adult years since fans got a look into his adult comedy career during the Perfect Preparation arc.

What will also likely appear in Takaba’s flashback in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 241 is some hint to the true nature of his Cursed Technique, which Angel previously discussed. Although fans could get the full answer in the coming flashback, this is far from author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s typical writing style. As a result, fans can expect to get some sort of foundational hint that will recontextualize everything known about Takaba and his Technique.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

