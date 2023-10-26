Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15 is set to be broadcast at 12.01 am JST on Friday, November 3, 2023, in Japan. The episode will air on the NBS/TBS channel and will be available on Crunchyroll and other international platforms after a two-hour delay at 10 am PT on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

With episode 14 ending with Toji Fushiguro entering the battle against Dagon, the next episode is expected to finish the fight. The preview of the episode does not show any other battle, although Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15 is expected to feature Sukuna’s return as well.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15 release date and time

Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 14 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15 will be aired on NBS/TBS in Japan at 12.01 am JST on Friday, November 3, 2023. The English-subtitled version can be streamed internationally after a 2-hour delay at the following times in their respective time zones.

Where to watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15

Mei Mei in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 14 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15 will be broadcast on NBS/TBS in Japan. Crunchyroll will simulcast the episode in North America and Europe. Meanwhile, Netflix will stream it in India and other Southeast Asian countries, approximately 2 hours after the Japanese TV broadcast has been completed.

Bilibili has acquired the rights for the broadcast in China. Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel will also broadcast the episode in India and Thailand. All of these platforms require a monetary subscription to watch the season.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 14 recap

In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 14, titled “Sway,” Mei Mei used Ui Ui’s skills and devotion to outsmart Small Pox Deity and defeated the Curse using her Cursed Technique. Elsewhere, Nanami met up with Naobito and Maki Zen'in before being confronted by Dagon.

Dagon revealed to be a Cursed Womb, evolved into his final form and trapped the three sorcerers in his Domain. As they were being overpowered, Megumi Fushiguro arrived by creating an opening into Dagon’s Domain by extending his own Domain. However, before he could help everyone escape, Toji Fushiguro’s reincarnated soul entered the battle through the said opening.

What to Expect from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 15

Episode 14 adapted the last few pages of chapter 106, and the whole of chapters 107 – 109. Episode 15 is expected to cover chapters 110 – 114, finishing Toji’s fight against Dagon and introducing one of the greatest fights in this act.

Undoubtedly, Episode 15 is where MAPPA will have the best chance to play with the Shibuya arc timeline. The coming few chapters feature several different battles, and looking at their Modus Operandi thus far, MAPPA is likely to finish one before moving on to the other.

According to the preview, Episode 15 is titled “Sway, Part 2”. From the scenes shown in the precap, the episode would likely focus on the Toji vs. Dagon fight and might extend directly into the Toji-Megumi interaction everyone is waiting for.

