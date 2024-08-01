Jujutsu Kaisen all but confirms Nobara's status, and it's what people feared all along

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 265 is set to be released on August 5, 2024, but the spoilers for the chapter have already been unveiled. It confirmed Nobara's status as she appeared alongside the dead members of the anime.

Where this was no shocker considering how Gege Akutami had already confirmed his intentions regarding the female characters, things could possibly turn out differently.

Her appearance alongside the dead characters could be Itadori's perspective of her. He saw her gravely injured and as some other characters die moments before her. Accompanied by Megumi's comments on Nobara, Nobara's death could just be signified in the eyes of Itadori. So, Nobara's return could be a silver lining but still possible.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 265 and reflects the author's opinion.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Nobara's status confirmed after she appeared alongside dead characters

Itadori Yuji as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 265 spoilers indicated that the chapter would take place inside Itadori Yuji's domain expansion. It happened in the previous chapter after which Yuji and Sukuna were transported into a train station.

The chapter's spoilers commenced with Itadori and Sukuna walking through the city. They ventured into different places in the city as Itadori showed the antagonist how and where he was brought up. Until Sukuna was fed up with the protagonist's talk and demanded he get to the point.

Nobara as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Yuji then explained his views on what 'dying the right way' means, a promise the protagonist made to his grandfather before the latter died. Right at this moment, faces flashed before Itadori Yuji which included Kento Nanami, Yoshino Junpei, Naobito Zennin, Gojo Satoru, Choso, and, the most controversial one, Kugisaki Nobara.

Nanami died through Mahito's Idle Transfiguration, Yoshina died in the same way as Nanami, Naobito became a victim of Jogo's flames, Gojo Satoru was sliced in half through Sukuna's Shrine, Choso was burnt to a crisp through Sukuna's Divine Flames. Lastly, Nobara could have died through Mahito's Idle Transfiguration.

These characters are linked by only one thing, death, and this could have confirmed, yet again, that Nobara could be dead in Jujutsu Kaisen. This was confirmed by the author during the series Exhibition too, thus adding to the fans' despair.

Why Nobara's death might become a plothole if she doesn't return

Nobara as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Nobara faced Mahito during the Shibuya arc and due to the cursed spirit's cleverness, she became a victim of Idle Transfiguration. One of her eyes was sacrificed and she was hardly breathing.

Arata arrived to save her but he told Itadori to not keep her hopes up regarding her survival. Later, during the Perfect Preparation arc, Fushigoro's silence hinted at her demise.

However, since then, there have been no confirmed allegations regarding her demise. Gege Akutami's comments during the Jujutsu Kaisen Exhibition were that the author initially 'planned' to eliminate her, not wanting to eliminate her. This again added to the speculation of her demise, not confirming anything regarding her death.

Lastly, in the latest chapter, she appears in the domain expansion of Itadori Yuji, the only person who thinks that Nobara's status is the same as a dead person. So, there should be either a 'confirmed' allegation regarding Nobara's status or she should just make a return. Or else, this could become the biggest plothole of the series.

UPDATE: Chapter 267 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has finally revealed that Nobara is alive. Her return marks a decisive turn in the fight against Sukuna. She effectively helps Yuji in changing the tide of the battle and gaining the upper hand. Nobara fans were overjoyed with her return, although only a few chapters are left for the series finale.

