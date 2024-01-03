Jujutsu Kaisen cosplayer's breathtaking Yuki Tsukumo makeover has fans stunned

Jujutsu Kaisen is a manga and anime series whose popularity has skyrocketed ever since the anime adaptation was first released. Top-tier animation, well-choreographed-fight scenes, and enjoyable characters are some of the reasons for this series’ success. Naturally, such a show garners numerous fans who create a community where like-minded people share their thoughts and opinions.

The Jujutsu Kaisen community, in particular, is known for some of the most talented and artistically inclined fans. In this case, a cosplayer portrayed Yuki Tsukumo, a character who made her debut in the Gojo’s Past arc of the anime.

The cosplayer in question (@dmbcntt) took to X (formerly Twitter) to show her portrayal of Yuki Tsukumo, and the entire fanbase was incredibly pleased with the result.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans lose their minds over the Yuki Tsukumo cosplay

Expand Tweet

Yuki Tsukummo’s character in the anime and manga series doesn’t have an elaborate costume, which can be one of the biggest hurdles for cosplayers. Yuki wears a simple top and pants, but that doesn’t mean this character is easy to cosplay. This is because the finer details like the hair texture and color, outfit color, how a costume fits, and the overall similarity in the physique become incredibly important.

Fans are of the opinion that the cosplay was accurate (Screengrab via X)

Straight away, the Jujutsu Kaisen fans stated that @dmbcntt's portrayal of the character was accurate. Fans genuinely felt like they saw a live-action version of Yuki Tsukumo, which is certainly a tough compliment to get.

Fans are saturated with cosplay content, so it is hard to please anime fans. However, in this case, the cosplayer’s outfit choice, hair color, and physique were incredibly similar to Yuki Tsukumo.

Fans got a little carried away when they saw the Yuki Tsukumo cosplay (Screengrab via X)

It was clear that the fanbase also loved how the cosplayer looked in her photoshoot. Some fans even seemed to have gotten too excited and carried away. One could see the comments section of the post filled with marriage proposals. Jujutsu Kaisen fans were certainly in awe of her and loved her outfit.

The Jujutsu Kaisen fanbase also flooded the comments section with various GIFs and images from various movies and TV series, which fit the theme. One such example was the scene where the Lego version of Bruce Wayne was stunned by the beauty of a woman.

Expand Tweet

Final thoughts

The Jujutsu Kaisen cosplayer did a fantastic job in portraying Yuki Tsukumo. Her physique matched the character, which played a huge role in accurately portraying her. It also shows that the cosplayer was quite strategic in her choice of character. Furthermore, the hair color was perfect, which added to the accuracy.

Another interesting aspect was a sense of originality in the cosplaying efforts. The cosplayer could have used makeup to cover her tattoos. However, she chose to leave it on, which also felt original. These are some reasons fans loved seeing her as Yuki Tsukumo from the animanga series.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.