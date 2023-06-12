Jujutsu Kaisen cosplayer steals everyone's hearts with Yuki Tsukumo cosplay

A cosplayer named @popgoesdiana on Twitter has been stirring up praises for her cosplay of Yuki Tsukumo from Jujutsu Kaisen. Yuki is one of the four special-grade sorcerers who does not take up any missions, as she does not belong to any Jujutsu organization and works to build a curse-free world on her own terms.

The death of Yuki Tsukumo, the cool and playful, yet bold and energetic woman from Jujutsu Kaisen, drew numerous comments from fans who chastised the author, Gege Akutami, for unnecessarily killing her off in the fight against Kenjaku, believing that the story would have improved if Yuki had been given more time to develop her character arc.

Jujutsu Kaisen cosplayer on the cover of volume 23

Yuki Tsukumo cosplayer (Image Via Sportskeeda)

Fans of the character were overjoyed to see her brought to life in the cosplayer's Twitter account, with one user going so far as to say the cosplayer looked more like Yuki than Yuki herself. To note, the Jujutsu Kaisen cosplayer can be seen on her profile portraying Yuki on several occasions, which shows her love for the character.

KS @kksbetray @popgoesdiana You even got the waist line accurate @popgoesdiana You even got the waist line accurate 😭

Yuki from Jujutsu Kaisen has a slender yet athletic body with light skin. She has long blonde hair that cascades down her back, with two strands in front of each shoulder - a characteristic the cosplayer was able to skillfully replicate.

This particular cosplay of Yuki is from the volume 23 cover which features her wearing a sleeveless crop top and red pants. The cosplayer had expressed that she ran out to buy the red pants as soon as she’d seen the cover, even including the pendant attached to the zipper of her top.

The cosplayer has accurately morphed herself into the cover with the same background and winking eyes. She can be seen grasping what appears to be a planet in her outstretched hand, possibly as a representation of her innate technique, 'Star Rage,' which grants her virtual mass and allows her to easily crush special-grade curses.

Some of her fans have shown their love and devotion by flooding the comment section with gifs. A few have even expressed interest in taking her on a romantic date after seeing her in Yuki Tsukumo's avatar.

Back to the cover again, the smattering of hearts in the backdrop may be meant to show that Yuki is a beloved figure in the community. One can also see Garuda, Yuki's Shikigami in the background of the cover art. To note, Shikigami are familiar curses sorcerers use to aid them in battle. Yuki possesses the ability to transfer the powers of her ‘Star Rage’ to Garuda which turns the Shikigami into a cursed tool in her fight with Kenjaku.

Yuki made her debut at the beginning of episode 20 of the anime, in a scene showing Aoi Todo’s past. Fans of the adaptation can expect to see more of Yuki in the future as her story has not yet ended in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime.

Jujutsu Kaisen is available to stream on Crunchyroll, Funimation, HBO Max, Netflix, and Disney Plus.

