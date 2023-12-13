Jujutsu Kaisen fan's Sukuna vs Kashimo animation makes MAPPA's job easier

One of the best things about being a fan of Jujutsu Kaisen is its online community. The fanbase is huge and is filled with incredibly talented people who often indulge in making content inspired by their favorite anime show. This talent is showcased in various ways. While some make incredible fan-art pieces and cosplay as their favorite characters, others animate fight scenes from the manga that haven’t been shown in the anime yet.

In a recent case, one fan (@OGRedhairedGuy) animated the fight between Sukuna and Kashimo, shown in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. This fan uploaded the fight sequence on YouTube and X (formerly Twitter). The animation is so good that MAPPA could animate the scenes inspired by this clip.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapters.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans go berserk over fan-animated Sukuna vs Kashimo fight sequence

One common sentiment that one could see on the thread was the appreciation people had for the animator’s efforts. MAPPA is a huge studio with many people working on a single project. However, the entire animation sequence in the video above was single-handedly managed by one person. Animating this frame-by-frame can be quite time-consuming.

Fans of the anime and manga series loved the fan-animated fight sequence (Screengrab via X)

The choice of angles, the particle effects, and the fight choreography were incredible, to say the least. Fans loved every second of the Sukuna vs Kashimo fight sequence. Some even said that this was the best fan-animated Jujutsu Kaisen content they had seen.

Knowing how people behave on the internet, it wasn’t surprising to see fans flood the comments section with various GIFs complementing the artist. Plenty of netizens uploaded GIFs stating that the animator “cooked.” This was their way of saying that @OGRedhairedGuy did a stellar job.

The topic then shifted to Kashimo as a character. For those who aren’t aware, Kashimo is an old sorcerer who inhabited Kenjaku’s body. He is also known as the God of Thunder. Unfortunately, this fight didn’t last long in the manga.

Fans seem to like this antagonist-turned-supporting character and believe his treatment in the manga was unfair. The animation sequence has given fans some insight into what they can expect when MAPPA animates this scene.

Fans express their opinions on the manga's treatment of Kashimo (Screengrab via X)

Final thoughts

There is no doubt that this was one of the best fan-animated sequences in the Jujutsu Kaisen community. The technical prowess of the animator was on display. The color palette and original design weren’t jarring and fit quite well with the characters and the environment chosen for the fight.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans’ reaction to the video is a testament to the quality of work the animator showcased. MAPPA could look at this video and use certain elements when the scene gets animated.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.