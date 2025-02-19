Jujutsu Kaisen fans declare Hakari vs Kashimo fan animation creator "will indeed get kidnapped by a studio"

Without a doubt, one of the most highly anticipated anime series currently announced as being in production is Gege Akutami and MAPPA Studios’ Jujutsu Kaisen season 3. Set to adapt the Culling Game Arc, fans are incredibly excited for the new characters and high-octane fights which can be found throughout this incredibly beloved arc.

One of the most highly anticipated of these fights and character introductions is that of Kinji Hakari versus Hajime Kashimo, a fan-favorite fight amongst readers of the series. Best proving this anticipation is the fandom’s reaction to a new fan-made animation of the fight, showing just how exciting MAPPA’s final product could very well be.

Jujutsu Kaisen community goes crazy for latest Hakari vs Kashimo fan animation

The Jujutsu Kaisen fan animation in question comes from X (formerly Twitter) user @DarkPlatinum1, who posted the 25-second clip on Monday, February 17, 2025. The clip has since gone viral on the social media website, racking up over 2 million views and more than 55 thousand likes as of this article’s writing. Clearly, fans are extremely impressed by @DarkPlatinum1’s incredible skill and talent here.

This excitement undoubtedly comes from the pair each being fan-favorite characters who have dedicated followings in the community. Likewise, neither get a moment or fight which paints them in a more impressive light than they’re shown in here. With this in mind, it’s understandable why something as simple as a fan animation project has the series’ community so excited.

Likewise, many are hoping MAPPA Studios recognizes how significant this fight is for each character and goes above and beyond for it. This further explains reception to @DarkPlatinum1’s animation, which is clearly made with passion for the original fight and characters within. Hopefully, MAPPA Studios delivers in a way which @DarkPlatinum1 clearly has here.

Fan reaction

As mentioned above, reception to the animation from Jujutsu Kaisen fans is overwhelmingly positive. Many claim that the the project is of studio-quality animation, either explicitly saying so or implying as much in less direct ways:

“Mappa figuring out the best way to kidnap you:,” posted one fan alongside a meme-style picture.

“u r my fav animator rn,” lauded a second.

“Genuinely amazing use of space and timing ts is wonderful,” claimed a third in a more formal assessment of the project.

Those commenting otherwise are mostly sharing their excitement for season 3. Some are doing so generally, while others are fantasizing about what MAPPA’s talented animators will do for the scene, and even more are simply asking for this fan animation to become official:

“Awesome animation!!!! [flexed biceps emoji] Culling Games gonna be generational when it’s animated. Can’t wait for season 3. JJK Greatness [goat emoji, 2x fire emojis],” raved one netizen.

“imagine this but MAPPA omg i can't wait for season 3,” fantasized another.

“I wouldn’t mind seeing these in the actual anime fr

Yes, in black and white even,” shockingly stated a third.

In any case, it’s clear that this latest and incredibly impressive fan animation from X user @DarkPlatinum1 has whetted the appetites of Jujutsu Kaisen fans in a major way. While fans haven’t gotten a look at the third season yet thanks to lack of a trailer, it seems many are hoping for shots of Hakari versus Kashimo to look similarly to this fan project.

