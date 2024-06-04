Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo's Bleach avatar turns him into the King of Hell

With the Jujutsu Kaisen manga on break, fans have been looking for any content that is based on the series. That's when one fan posted an AI-generated image of fan-favorite character Satoru Gojo in Bleach's art style. This left fans in a frenzy, as the character looked too good in his King of Hell persona.

Tite Kubo's Bleach manga is often regarded as the series with the best character designs. Meanwhile, the Jujutsu Kaisen anime is considered to be one of the best when it comes to animation quality. Thus, the culmination of the two series was bound to create something beautiful, and evidently, it did.

Jujutsu Kaisen's Satoru Gojo turns into Shinigami in AI art

With the recent advancements in open-source AI, people worldwide can now use it to generate images based on their prompts. With this in mind, one anime fan decided to combine the worlds of Jujutsu Kaisen and Bleach by turning the strongest sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, into a Shinigami through AI.

The AI art looked amazing, as Satoru Gojo could be seen accompanied by a humongous skeleton that seemingly looked like part of Gojo's Shinigami abilities. With such a design, it looked evident that Gojo was not only a Shinigami but was also related to hell, granting him the label "King of Hell."

How fans reacted to Gojo turning into a Shinigami

Satoru Gojo as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

The AI art hyped many anime fans up, as they loved Satoru Gojo and how he looked in Bleach's art style. One fan even stated that the strongest sorcerer was on the fast track to becoming a Gotei 13 captain. This is because the character looked too good in the AI art, with small details surrounding his apparel and accessories.

"Gojo on the fast track to becoming captain right now," one fan said.

"You could, disclose it's AI in the post itself or something," another fan said.

However, not all fans were pleased upon seeing the picture, as it was an AI-generated artwork. Many fans believed that AI art was disrespectful to the original series.

This is because there are several animanga fans out there who work on artwork all by themselves. Hence, if fans who used AI to create art were to get more recognition, it wouldn't be fair to others.

Ichigo Kurosaki as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (Image via Studio Pierrot)

That's when some fans began defending the original poster. They were getting criticized for posting AI art. However, in reality, what they were trying to say was that Bleach's art style was flawless, even if it was generated by AI.

"SCREAM IT OUT LOUD (even if its Ai, Bleach style is peak)," another fan shared.

"Bleach's artsyle is so immaculate that you can imediately identify Ai imitation," other fan said.

Meanwhile, other fans stated that Bleach's art style was so good that even AI could not imitate it properly. This was a compliment for Tite Kubo's art rather than a diss at the original uploader of the picture.

