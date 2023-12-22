Jujutsu Kaisen mangaka Akutami proves himself to be a die-hard fan of One Piece Admirals

Thanks to a post on X (formerly Twitter), fans are now aware of Jujutsu Kaisen mangaka Gege Akutami's love for One Piece's Admirals. The post by @pewpiece confirms that the author is a fan of the trio of Marines and, to be specific, Borsalino, aka Kizaru.

This was a little surprising for fans of the author but very well received. They wasted no time in expressing sheer delight at the fact that such a renowned personality also loved a magnum opus like Eichiro Oda's work.

Fans love the fact that Jujutsu Kaisen mangaka Gege Akutami loves One Piece's Admirals

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen mangaka Gege Akutami's statement, as shared by @pewpiece, was interesting, to say the least. According to it, he was trying his hand at the famous Gashapon machines, Bandai's official capsule toy. These toys are available across Japan, The United States of America, and the rest of the world in uniquely designed vending machines.

He claims to have been aiming for one of One Piece's Admirals, Borsalino, aka Kizaru. Five attempts later, he got what he wanted and completed the quartet labeled as the 'Big Tree' - Borsalino, Akainu, Fujitora, and Aokiji.

Fans gush over Akutami's love for the Admirals

This information, like other bits in the past, has truly delighted fans. They are thrilled that even someone like Jujutsu Kaisen mangaka Gege Akutami enjoys watching the Marine trio. The latter group has been described as "peak." Now, the same is being used for Gege.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

According to fans' reactions on X, the Jujutsu Kaisen mangaka is now part of the agenda. Surely, by now, it is a fact that maintaining the agenda is a top priority. In essence, fans respect that Gege "knows game". There were many others who followed suit and tried their hand at a nearby Gashapon machine. While some may not have been as lucky as him, they received other rewards like the Luffy toy.

Who are the Admirals?

The Admirals combining their Busoshoku Haki in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Jujutsu Kaisen mangaka Gege Akutami's beloved Admirals are a trio of Marines in One Piece. Essentially, Admiral is the second highest rank in the Marine hierarchy. It is a position senior to Vice Admiral but junior to Fleet Admiral. As seen in the series, only three serve at a given time as Admirals. Given their credentials, they stand among the most powerful people in the World Government's service.

The current Admirals are Borsalino aka Kizaru, Issho aka Fujitora and Aramaki aka Ryokugyu. Former members include the likes of Kuzan, Sakazuki, Sengoku, and Zephyr. Notably, Monkey D. Garp, Gion, and Tokikake were candidates to become Admirals.

The trio of Admirals stand as the World Government's "Greatest Military Powers." They are held to be the most powerful active Marine officers (discounting the Fleet Admiral). They are also the strongest fighters the government can put forth at a given time. Only fellow Admirals and the Four Emperors are known to be on equal footing in terms of strength.