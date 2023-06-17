Jujutsu Kaisen: Not using Megumi’s technique against Gojo was Sukuna’s biggest mistake (and chapter 226 proves it)

The unofficial release of the latest issue of author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen manga series lifted a massive weight off of fans' shoulders. With Satoru Gojo all but officially confirmed to have survived Sukuna’s latest, seemingly deadly attack, many are now breathing a much-needed sigh of relief.

What’s especially relieving for self-proclaimed Gojo stans is that the latest unofficial release of Jujutsu Kaisen sees him turn the tides in his favor during his battle against Sukuna. He does this by landing a massive blow on Sukuna himself and his Malevolent Shrine Domain Expansion, likely destroying it as a result.

Likewise, it seems that Sukuna will come to deeply regret not taking full advantage of having Gojo on the ropes by using Megumi’s Ten Shadows Technique. Furthermore, there’s a specific subset of abilities within Megumi’s Ten Shadows Technique that Sukuna was truly mistaken in not using while he had the chance.

Sukuna’s lack of using Ten Shadows Technique in recent Jujutsu Kaisen issues might just be his downfall

In the Jujutsu Kaisen chapters leading up to Satoru Gojo being freed from the Prison Realm, fans saw Ryomen Sukuna battle it out with ancient sorcerer Yorozu. During the course of this fight, Sukuna only used attacks which were a result of Megumi Fushiguro’s Ten Shadows Technique, rather than stemming from his own Cursed Technique.

During the fight, Sukuna debuted two brand new Shikigami, as well as the new form of the previously known Mahoraga. The two new Shikigami are Round Deer and Piercing Ox. The former is a towering deer shikigami that can heal its user through Reverse Cursed Technique, and has positive Cursed Energy powerful enough to disturb objects strengthened by an enemy’s Cursed Energy.

Piercing Ox is an ox shikigami which charges with immense strength, but can only move in a straight line. However, the longer its charge, the more powerful it is. The final Shikigami Sukuna used in this fight was Mahoraga, which seemingly took on a new, controlled form never before seen in Jujutsu Kaisen.

With all of these overpowering abilities at his disposal, Sukuna made a big mistake by not using them to overwhelm Gojo when he had the chance. Had he done so, Gojo would’ve had to spend time figuring out how to counter the two brand new shikigami, as well as how to overpower Mahoraga’s nullifying effect.

If Sukuna had done this in the latest Jujutsu Kaisen issue, he may have been able to create an opening where he could truly defeat and kill Gojo beyond a shadow of a doubt. Between the two brand new shikigami and the overpowering Mahoraga, there's little Gojo could’ve done on his own to deal with both these threats and an attacking Sukuna.

For this reason, Sukuna will likely come to regret not doing as such at this time. Even if he does eventually win the fight against Gojo, the battle will likely be much more drawn out and longer than it otherwise would have been. Furthermore, the battle being so drawn out may open the door for one of the other sorcerers to finish the job that Gojo had started.

