Jujutsu Kaisen officials begin season 2 countdown with brand new Gojo PV

By Rohan Jagannath
Modified Jul 01, 2023 15:33 GMT
Jjutsu Kaisen releases new key visual, counting down the days left for the second season
Jjutsu Kaisen releases new key visual, counting down the days left for the second season's debut (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen’s PR team uploaded a new tweet, counting down the days left for the second season’s debut. The anticipation and excitement have reached a fever pitch as there are only 5 days left until Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s release. In the creative that was uploaded on Twitter, we could see Gojo’s illustration from the manga used in a poster, along with the number of days left for the second season’s release.

Naturally, fans were excited to see this poster and flooded the comments section with praise. MAPPA has set an extremely high bar, and fans expect top-tier animation, especially with the introduction of Toji Fushiguro. Follow along with this article to know more about how the Jujutsu Kaisen fanbase reacted to the key visual as well as release details concerning the first episode of season 2.

Fans react to Jujutsu Kaisen’s new key visual counting down the days left for season 2 debut

Many fans are eagerly awaiting the second installment of the series, as evidenced by the comment section of the Twitter post released by the PR team of the anime. The majority of the comments were posted by Japanese fans, and they all expressed excitement.

Fans look forward to seeing Gojo Satoru once again. The special-grade jujutsu sorcerer has become a fan favorite after his appearance in season 1. His captivating personality, incredible combat abilities, and good looks are some reasons why he is considered one of the best characters in the series.

The fact that Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru's time at Jujutsu High will be featured more in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 gives fans yet another reason to anticipate it.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1 release details

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1 will be released on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST. Fans can watch the latest episode on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Funimation. It is worth noting that in order to watch the second season's episodes, viewers will need to subscribe to the aforementioned platforms' paid services.

The release times for various regions are mentioned below:

  • Pacific Standard Time: 6:56 am, Thursday, July 6, 2023
  • Mountain Daylight Time: 8:56 am, Thursday, July 6, 2023
  • Central Daylight Time: 9:56 am, Thursday, July 6, 2023
  • Eastern Standard Time: 10:56 am, Thursday, July 6, 2023
  • British Summer Time: 3:56 pm, Thursday, July 6, 2023
  • Central European Summer Time: 4:56 pm, Thursday, July 6, 2023
  • Eastern European Summer Time: 5:56 pm, Thursday, July 6, 2023
  • Arabia Standard Time: 5:56 pm, Thursday, July 6, 2023
  • Indian Standard Time: 8:26 pm, Thursday, July 6, 2023
  • Philippine Standard Time: 10:56 pm, Thursday, July 6, 2023
  • Australia Central Standard Time: 12:26 am, Thursday, July 6, 2023

The second season will focus on events that took place a decade ago. Gojo Satoru, Geto Suguru, and Shoko Ieiri will find themselves on an extremely perilous mission. This mission will test their limits as these students rely on the skills that they have honed at Jujutsu High.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

