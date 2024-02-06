Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, and My Hero Academia manga spoilers delayed by a day

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 saw the leakers for the Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, and My Hero Academia manga series reveal that their spoiler processes would be delayed by one day indefinitely. These delays stem from recent arrests made on Japanese soil of two foreign nationals who were involved in the aforementioned series’ spoiler processes.

While it’s unclear if the Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, or My Hero Academia spoiler processes will ever return to normal, the day delay seems to be the current approach moving forward. For the formermost and lattermost series, this means text-based spoilers and raw scans will be fully released on each Thursday of a release week. For the other series, initial text spoilers will come out on Tuesday, followed by a full summary text on Wednesdays, and raw scans on Thursday.

Obviously, fans of Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, and My Hero Academia are somewhat dismayed by this news and are upset to hear of a delay in the spoiler process for each series. Unfortunately, it seems that this will be the case moving forward given the tone and sentiment of a message sent out by Shueisha, the publisher of the three series, on how seriously they take these leaks.

Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, My Hero Academia mangas likely reverting back to old spoiler process permanently

The latest

Expand Tweet

The arrests having an impact on the spoiler processes for the Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, and My Hero Academia were made earlier in the month. The two suspects, one of whom is a 36-year-old who gave the name Samir Musa, reportedly run the limited liability company Japan Deal World, located in Tokyo’s Kita Ward.

The two suspects were arrested for allegedly posting images of manga from Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine online before their scheduled publication. This incident was said to have occurred in March 2023. The two are also suspected of violating Japan’s Copyright Act by photographing and copying images of magazines from January 2024. The investigation claims the magazines were bought before their formal release date at a bookstore(s) in Tokyo.

Expand Tweet

While none of the arrest details have mentioned any of the specific series of Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, and My Hero Academia, it’s widely agreed upon that these are the series in question. The three are without doubt the most popular series in Weekly Shonen Jump’s current offerings, and are also the ones with the largest followings in their respective spoiler processes.

Shueisha released a statement which essentially states they’re pleased with the progress in the investigation so far, but will continue to push to find all those who are involved. Unfortunately, it seems like the spoiler process for these three series won’t be reverting anytime soon, if at all ever again.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.