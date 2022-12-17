Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 designs for Toji and young Gojo sends fans into an uproar

The Jujutsu Kaisen Jump Super Stage proved to be a huge success at Jump Festa 2023, revealing critical information regarding the much-awaited second season of the anime, scheduled to be released in 2023. Fans were initially skeptical regarding the event since Studio MAPPA’s promotion of the upcoming season has been underwhelming at best.

However, the announcements made at the Super Stage Event have seemed to have satiated fans for now. This is a especially good news for viewers who got to see a first look at Toji, who will play a major role in season 2.

Twitter fans go crazy after Jujutsu Kaisen reveals new character designs for Toji, young Gojo, and Geto at Jump Festa 2023

Reveals made at the event

The Jujutsu Kaisen Super Stage event confirmed that season 2 will begin airing in July 2023, making the anime part of the Summer 2023 lineup. The event also revealed the character designs for the first arc to be adapted in season 2, which revolves around Gojo’s time as a student at Tokyo Jujutsu High, taking viewers 11 years into the past.

The designs featured Gojo, Geto, and Ieri in their customized Jujutsu High uniforms. Moroever, it also showed the Six Eyes sorcerer sporting a different hairstyle and wearing round sunglasses instead of his signature blindfold. The teaser and designs also revealed Toji Fushiguro for the first time, reassuring fans that MAPPA had stayed true to the manga’s portrayal of Toji.

Jさん( ֊' '֊)🎄✨ @soukatsu_ character designs for Gojo Satoru, Geto Suguru, and Ieiri Shoko for Jujutsu Kaisen SEASON 2



How fans reacted

Jujutsu Kaisen fans began flooding Twitter with tweets expressing their excitement over finally getting a release date for the second season of the anime. Most fans had expected the anime to get a Fall 2023 release date in October, so the confirmation of a release date in July was a pleasant surprise.

Many fans posted that July was the perfect time for the anime to begin airing since it will give them time to catch up with the current arc of the manga. Meanwhile, others remarked that the release date will be perfect for the animation of the Shibuya Incident arc to commence in October, which will be in keeping with the events of Shibuya occurring on October 31, 2017.

Viewers were most excited over getting a visual for Toji, especially since fans were initially disappointed by Toji’s absence in the key visuals for season 2. Many fans have already begun hyping up the iconic fight between Toji and Gojo, which will be animated in the first half of the upcoming installment of the anime.

Gojo's comparatively casual hairstyle also led fans to anticipate the release of the character design for a younger Nanami, who will also appear in the flashback arc, being Gojo’s junior at Jujutsu High.

Finally, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are enthusiastic despite admitting that the consecutive two-cour broadcast will make the upcoming season extremely intense for viewers, especially with the Gojo’s Past arc abruptly transitioning into the Shibuya Incident arc. This is bound to be simultaneously shocking and exciting for viewers who are unaware of the catastrophe that will unfold in the second half of season 2.

Jさん( ֊' '֊)🎄✨ @soukatsu_ really loved how the JJK S2 PV introduced Gojo, Geto, and Riko as characters bound by fate and then Toji as the one to shatter their chains of destiny really loved how the JJK S2 PV introduced Gojo, Geto, and Riko as characters bound by fate and then Toji as the one to shatter their chains of destiny 👌 https://t.co/zo7LxwFGFY

Final thoughts

Myamura @king_jin_woo Jujutsu Kaisen Illustration by Gege Akutami for Jump Festa 2023 Jujutsu Kaisen Illustration by Gege Akutami for Jump Festa 2023 https://t.co/8YLdSAZCyG

Jujutsu Kaisen is yet to announce the voice actors who will be portraying Riko Amanai and Toji, which will likely excite fans even further. Additionally, mangaka Gege Akutami’s special illustration for Jump Festa 2023, depicting Yuji and Takaba, was well-received by fans. However, some fans were more curious about the ambiguous announcement in Akutami’s letter revealed at the very end of the Super Stage event.

