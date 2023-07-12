Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2: Exact release time and where to watch

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2 is set to release on Thursday, i.e., July 13, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST. The sense of anticipation continues to grow as fans finally get to watch their favorite characters on screen after a year. While characters like Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro might not receive screen time, the show has given plenty of reasons to be excited, as it will focus on Gojo and Geto during their high school days.

The upcoming episode will also pack a ton of high-octane action, and pairing this with MAPPA’s animation and fight choreography will be fun to watch. Gojo and Geto’s on-screen chemistry and their combat abilities will be some of the highlights of this episode. Follow along with this article to learn more about Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2 release details.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2 arrives for most time zones on Thursday, July 13, 2023

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2 to release on Thursday (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2 will air on the local network in Japan on July 13, 2023, at 11:56 pm. Viewers in Japan can watch the episode on NBS/TBS. Audiences in Europe and North America can stream the latest episodes of the second season on Crunchyroll. In select regions of Southeast Asia, Netflix will also be streaming the second installment.

Ani-One Asia will be streaming season 2 in Thailand. It's noteworthy to remember that none of the aforementioned platforms, including Ani-One Asia, will offer free episode streaming. Fans will have to avail themselves of the platforms’ paid services to access the respective catalogs.

Furthermore, the subtitled version of the episode will have a 2-hour delay before it’s on air. Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2 release timings for various time zones are mentioned below:

Pacific Daylight Time: 10 am, Thursday, July 13

Eastern Daylight Time: 1 pm, Thursday, July 13

British Summer Time: 6 pm, Thursday, July 13

Central European Summer Time: 7 pm, Thursday, July 13

Indian Standard Time: 10.30 pm, Thursday, July 13

Philippine Standard Time: 1 am, Friday, July 14

Australia Central Standard Time: 2.30 am, Friday, July 14

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 2

Season 2 episode 2 will focus on their ongoing mission involving Star Plasma Vessel (Image via MAPPA)

The upcoming episode will continue the ongoing fight between the Jujutsu high school students and Q, the organization that wants to kill the Star Plasma Vessel. MAPPA’s top-tier animation and fight quality will be showcased in this episode as both Geto Suguru and Gojo Satoru neutralize the situation with ease.

Furthermore, the episode will also introduce Riko Amanai, who has been chosen as the Star Plasma Vessel by Master Tengen. Her interactions with Gojo and Geto will certainly provide some quality entertainment.

Given that Gojo is one of the strongest Jujutsu sorcerers, this mission appears quite simple. However, it will not be smooth sailing for them.

Toji Fushiguro realizes the strength and potential that Gojo displays, which is why he would go on to place an advertisement on the dark web, putting a price on Riko’s head for bounty hunters. Both Geto Suguru and Gojo Satoru will be put to the test as they attempt to safeguard Riko Amanai from radical elements looking to earn the large sum that Toji Fushiguro promised.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes