Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 leak reveals the title of the season finale 

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is well underway, and the debut was a massive success among fans who loved the first season. Despite setting the bar really high, the animation studio nailed every aspect of the episode and brought back a ton of excitement within the community. Ever since the release of the first episode, fans have been looking for spoilers and details surrounding this season.

Plenty of leakers have put forth the information they have on forums like Reddit and social media platforms like Twitter. The spoilers don’t particularly talk about the content that fans can expect in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 since the source material is way ahead of the manga.

But, one trustworthy leaker on Twitter provided details regarding the title of the 23rd episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, which will be the second installment’s finale. Let’s take a look at the title and understand the extent to which the Shibuya Incident arc will be covered in this season.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers that one might encounter in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finale episode name and information that can be inferred from it

Myamura @king_jin_woo "Ep-23 Title : Shibuya Incident Part-18" "Ep-23 Title : Shibuya Incident Part-18" https://t.co/e5WvL5jNCj

The finale of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will be titled Shibuya Incident - Part 18.

There are two possibilities that arise when we analyze the name of the episode. Assuming that the anime adaptation follows the nomenclature seen in the manga chapters, it’s safe to say that each part will be a separate episode from the Shibuya Incident arc. Another possibility is that the 23rd episode borrows the same title from the manga chapter, covering the corresponding content seen in that particular chapter.

Before we infer further information from the title, it is important to understand the number of episodes that Gojo’s Past will cover. This arc is relatively small, but important nevertheless since it gives us context with respect to Gojo and Geto’s current clash of ideals and introduces Toji Fushiguro to the audience as well.

However, MAPPA has been successful in making a compact adaptation of the manga chapters. There are a total of 15 chapters and Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will go at a rate of 2-3 chapters per episode. This means Gojo’s Past arc will most likely have about 5 episodes.

Kaio-K💥 @kaio_9k Finished the Shibuya Incident Arc



One of my favourite arcs in animanga. The dynamic between Yuji and Mahito was amazing. Mahito and Geto are top tier antagonists, the plot twists and fights were also amazing, it constantly had me wanting to read more.



9/10 Finished the Shibuya Incident ArcOne of my favourite arcs in animanga. The dynamic between Yuji and Mahito was amazing. Mahito and Geto are top tier antagonists, the plot twists and fights were also amazing, it constantly had me wanting to read more.9/10 https://t.co/3odH2pAOlN

Reiterating the nomenclature followed in the manga, we can assume that each part will be an episode. Combining 5 episodes of Gojo’s Past arc and 18 episodes of the Shibuya Incident arc account for a total of 23 episodes, which is the episode count for Jujutsu Kaisen's second season.

This arc is lengthy in comparison to Gojo’s Past arc. However, given that this arc is comprised mainly of fight scenes, the number of chapters adapted into a single episode will increase substantially. Additionally, we believe that the anime adaptation seen in season 2 might slightly differ from the source material.

By this, we mean that the storytelling will have a more linear approach since the manga features events that constantly shift between different timelines. Fans are in for a ride as Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will not only have top-tier fights but also some heart-wrenching moments that will leave a lasting impression.

Yuta Okkotsu announcing that he would be Yuji Itadori’s executioner will be the ideal way to end season 2 . It will be a massive cliffhanger and give fans enough reason to be excited until the third season is ready.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

