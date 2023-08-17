Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 recap episode 2 is set to be released on August 17, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST. The recap episode will cover the events that occurred in season 1 of the series, helping fans recap the story before the Shibuya Incident arc resumes on August 31, 2023.

The series is currently on hiatus following the conclusion of the Hidden Inventory arc, with recap episodes being released during the break. Jujutsu Kaisen 0's events were covered in the first recap episode, which aired on August 10, 2023. The second is set to be released on August 17, 2023.

The series will not broadcast anything on the third week, or August 24, 2023, which some fans believe is for maintenance purposes to make sure the Shibuya Incident arc has a smooth run on its release date.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 recap episode 2 release details

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 recap episode 2 will be released on August 17, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST. The episode will give fans a rundown of the events that transpired in season 1 of the series, going all over what happened from the Cursed Child arc to the Death Painting arc.

In Japan, viewers can watch Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episodes on MBS and TBS. The global audience can watch the episodes on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Ani-One Asia's official YouTube channel. As for the recap episode, it is still unclear whether it will be streamed worldwide or just in Japan.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 recap episode 2 key moments

The Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 recap episode 2 will feature a compact rundown of the events of season one with new narration. The episode will follow Yuji Itadori on his journey to join the secret society of jujutsu sorcerers after he becomes the host of a powerful curse named Ryomen Sukuna.

The episode will also likely feature the top fights of season 1, which include Gojo vs Jogo, Gojo vs Sukuna, Sukuna vs Finger Bearer, Itadori & Nanami vs Mahito, Megumi vs Finger Bearer, Nanami vs Mahito, Itadori & Nobara vs Eso & Kechizu, and Itadori & Todo vs Hanami.

The overarching antagonists of season 1, Pseudo Geto and Ryomen Sukuna, will also likely be allotted a considerable amount of screen time in this recap episode.

Jujutsu Kaisen hiatus schedule and episode 6 release date

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is on hiatus until August 31, 2023. The schedule in the meantime with the recap episodes and the hiatus is as follows:

August 10 - Recap of Gojo’s Past arc and Jujutsu Kaisen 0

August 17 - Recap of season 1

August 24 - Scheduled break

August 31 - Shibuya Incident arc (season 2 epiosde 6)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6 is set to premiere on August 31, 2023, marking the beginning of the Shibuya Incident arc. This highly anticipated episode will be broadcast on MBS and TBS in Japan and globally on Crunchyroll.

The Hidden Inventory arc has received consistently high ratings on IMDb, with the animation quality, pacing, and general direction of season 2 receiving praise from the majority of the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom, which makes fans hopeful that the Shibuya Incident arc will also be a masterpiece.

