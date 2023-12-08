Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: Todo's Black Flash has fans comparing him to All Might

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 20 gave fans plenty of reasons to be excited aside from the incredible animation that MAPPA has shown. One of the most popular characters made his entrance in season 2 and it had the entire fanbase hyped. Aoi Todo came just in time to lend Yuji Itadori a hand and the entire episode focused on their collective efforts to take down Mahito.

Black Flash was used in the latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. First Yuji Itadori managed to land a hit on Mahito, and Aoi Todo managed to land a kick imbued with Black Flash as well. The animation was incredible, but that wasn’t the highlight of the episode.

The sequence in question was inspired by One For All in My Hero Academia, and Aoi Todo resembled All Might. Fans loved it and took to X (formerly Twitter) to give their inputs on the same.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: Fans go berserk as Aoi Todo’s Black Flash pays Homage to One For All in My Hero Academia

Fans were quick to recognize the animation style that was used in the latest episode of the anime series. The particle effects, the background and the way Aoi Todo was animated in this series had a thorough resemblance to All Might from the My Hero Academia series.

The choice of angle and the way Aoi Todo posed only enhanced the similarity. Fans were quite happy to see animators pay homage to another incredible shonen anime series.

The animation was incredible and they utilized elements from the cosmos to give it more depth and weight to the attack itself. Fans flocked in numbers and spammed the comments section, praising both Aoi Todo and his attack, the Black Flash.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 certainly gave Aoi Todo capitalized on this opportunity. Aoi Todo's move is certainly one of the biggest highlights of this season. Fans also started calling him "King" for all that he did against Mahito in season 2 episode 20.

Fans also compared him to All Might. The physique and their bold personality are certainly comparable. Fans even combined the names of the attacks from the respective series to show the similarity.

Despite the impressive animation seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 20, some weren't particularly impressed by the Black Flash sequence. Some fans were quite respectful when criticizing the animation sequence.

They believed that the animation style followed in season 1 was "cleaner". On the other hand, some fans were quite rude and didn't particularly give constructive feedback while criticizing the episode.

Final thoughts

There is no denying that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 20 referenced One For All abilities while animating Aoi Todo's Black Flash. The manner in which the animation was executed was tasteful.

It is evident that fans love seeing some of their favorite series being referenced by other great anime titles. Fans hope to see more such references in future seasons and episodes as time advances.

