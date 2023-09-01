Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya Arc opening proves MAPPA doesn't care about anime-only fans at all

With the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 6, the anime saw the beginning of the Shibuya Incident Arc. This also gave fans a new opening video, the theme song for which was performed by King Gnu. While the theme song and its artist were announced previously, fans saw the video for the first time on August 31, 2023.

Even though the opening theme video leaked hours before the episode's official release, fans showered the official release with a lot of love. Many praised the work MAPPA had put into the 1-minute 30-second video. That said, there were several spoilers present within the video.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 Shibuya Incident Arc opening becomes a landmine for anime-only fans

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 Shibuya Incident arc opening video featured a lot of references to the manga, meaning that it is not safe for anime-only fans to watch.

Firstly, one of the scenes from the opening video gave fans a glimpse of Toji Fushiguro. Anime-only fans know that the character died in season 2, part 1. However, the manga fans would know the truth as the character was set to return to the series.

Manga fans were also stunned that MAPPA decided to leave such spoilers in the opening theme. While they are subtle and quick, they were enough for manga fans to understand.

Another scene from the opening video depicted a rematch battle between Yuji Itadori and Mahito. While the visual itself was stunning, manga fans were shocked to see that the visuals hinted at Black Flash, which is something anime-only fans will want to keep their eyes on.

Another visual from the opening theme video showed Itadori Yuji standing in an ossuary. It is a place where the remains of dead people are preserved. Given that Itadori is shown standing in front of it, anime-only fans could predict that Yuji might be set to witness many people die in front of his eyes.

Surprisingly, that isn't completely false, as Ryomen Sukuna will take over his body and kill many people. Thus, Yuji is set to suffer a lot from witnessing several deaths.

Another spoiler that MAPPA gave was a glimpse of Nobara Kugisaki standing in a room surrounded by chairs. She can be seen closing one of her eyes using her hand. This hurt many manga fans as they did not expect MAPPA to be this cruel to them. As for anime-only fans, they were left clueless about what the visual meant.

Lastly, the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 opening showed the Prison Realm and how it captured Satoru Gojo. Even if a Jujutsu Kaisen fan were to be an anime-only fan, they must have heard of Gojo getting trapped inside the Prison Realm.

While it is true that this part of the opening wasn't much of a spoiler, the fact that the anime staff included it speaks volumes about what MAPPA's Jujutsu Kaisen staff thinks of the anime-only fans. Nevertheless, fans can now hope to witness the same scenes with full context within the anime soon enough.

