Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 Dub turns Toji Fushiguro into a worse father than he already is

Following the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, fans were finally introduced to Toji Fushiguro, Megumi's father. From the very onset, the character's personality made it quite evident that he wasn't a good parent. However, a new clip from the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 English dub has managed to give him a worse reputation through the craziest dialogue selection.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 began with the Hidden Inventory arc that saw Gojo and Geto being assigned on a difficult mission together. They were to protect and escort the Star Plasma Vessel Riko Amanai to Tengen. However, they got pitted against the Sorcerer Killer Toji Fushiguro.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 saw Toji Fushiguro fighting Suguru Geto. Following the fight, Toji happened to remember that he was the person who named his son Megumi. The scene, with a little humor, managed to convey to the fans that Toji was a bad father, who had forgotten such a significant moment.

However, the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 English dub managed to make the scene much worse as it had a very questionable dialogue selection. The original dialogue scene saw Toji remembering Megumi's face and mentioning how he forgot that he was the person who named him. However, the English dub dialogue saw the Sorcerer Killer say, "That's right, I named my Cursed Spirit, Megumi."

While there is a good chance that Toji was trying to joke by calling his son a Cursed Spirit, similar to how people call their children "little devil," etc., Toji does not share a similar relationship with his son. Thus, when Toji said the dialogue, it either seemed like he named his Cursed Spirit after his son, or perceives his son to be a bad omen.

How fans reacted to the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 English dub clip

Fans found it really funny when they heard the dialogue. As many fans watch the anime with subtitles, they weren't aware of the errors that were taking place in the English dub. Hence, when they heard the dialogue in English, they could not contain themselves and expressed how bad it was.

Moreover, many fans did not like how Toji Fushiguro sounded in the English dub. While he is an adult, the English dub voice made it seem like he was a teenager, Hence, fans were appalled by the seemingly poor voice acting.

As for other fans, they concluded the poor dialogue to be one of the reasons why anime-only fans always tend to be left confused when it came to the story. They believed that many English dub anime made similar errors during their voice acting, which is why there are often dissimilarities between the details shared by a subbed and dubbed anime fan.

Meanwhile, other fans simply felt bad for Megumi Fushiguro. He had already lost his mother, following which his father seemingly considered him a bad omen, ending up calling him a "Cursed Spirit." While there was a possibility that Toji was joking by calling his son a Cursed Spirit, the dialogue's alternate interpretation was that Toji had named his Cursed Spirit after his son. Both interpretations left Megumi in a bad situation, hence fans felt bad for him.

