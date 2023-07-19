Crunchyroll announces Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 English dub cast and more

It was announced on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, that Crunchyroll will begin streaming an English dub for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 later on in July. Crunchyroll also announced that several other language dubs for the series are coming, including Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Italian, and Castilian Spanish.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 originally premiered on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Japan, with Crunchyroll streaming the series internationally with English subtitles as it releases. The series is currently set to release its third episode on Thursday, July 20, 2023, continuing through Gojo’s Past arc before returning to contemporary events with the Shibuya Incident arc.

Alongside this news, cast information for the series’ English dub was also announced, but no cast announcements were made for the aforementioned alternate language dubs. In any case, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will soon be available in a wide range of languages, hopefully boosting the series’ popularity even further beyond where it currently is.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 features returning cast and new in upcoming English dub

The currently announced release date for the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 English dub is slated for Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 4:30 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST). This will put the English dub two episodes behind the original Japanese dub, which is the typically maintained cadence for Crunchyroll’s SimulDub series.

As mentioned above, there will also be dubs in several other languages for the series. The Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Russian dubs will all hit the platform on Thursday, July 27. The Italian dub will be available for streaming on August 3, and the Castilian Spanish dub will be available just one week later on August 10.

The English dub will be directed by Suzy Goldish and will feature both new and returning cast members. Kaiji Tang is set to voice Satoru Gojo, Lex Lang will voice Suguru Geto, Nicolas Roye will voice Toji Fushiguro, Ryan Bartley will voice Shoko Ieiri, and Reba Buhr will voice Riko Amanai. Fans can expect more English dub cast members to be announced as the season progresses and more new characters are introduced.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is set to air for two cours in a row, equating to a continuous half-year run of episodes. These episodes will fully adapt both the Gojo’s Past arc and the Shibuya Incident arc of the original manga series by author and illustrator Gege Akutami. As of this article’s writing, the former arc is expected to end on August 3, and the latter is expected to begin on August 31 following some compilation episodes and a break week.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

