One Piece Chapter 1088 raw scans: Garp frozen at Hachinosu as Straw Hats and Egghead Island surrounded

The alleged raw scans for One Piece Chapter 1088 were released on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, bringing with them an inside look at the issue’s events. These consists of a detailed focus on Garp’s injuries and ultimate fate, as well as the scope of Marine forces now surrounding the Straw Hats at Egghead Island.

Apart from the other events within, fans were quite excited to get a sneak peek at the issue’s various flashbacks via the One Piece Chapter 1088 raw scans, which focus on Koby and Garp’s relationship as mentor and student. This plays into the overall theme of the issue, which is focused on the lessons Garp has taught Koby and the other members of SWORD and the role they play in the Hachinosu battle’s outcome.

Fans also now have the chance to dissect the alleged appearances of black lightning throughout One Piece Chapter 1088 for themselves. While seemingly insignificant, black lightning is typically indicative of the use of Conqueror’s Haki, which is of great concern to fans for powerscaling and plot development purposes.

One Piece Chapter 1088 raw scans highlight the beauty of Garp and Koby’s relationship as tragedy strikes

Old Marineford as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The One Piece Chapter 1088 raw scans begin with the flashback to old Marineford mentioned in the text-based spoilers. Garp is also seen throwing chalk at and yelling at Koby for his answer to the proposed question of who to save between themselves, an old man, and a baby. He is then seen being scolded by other instructors before the scene changes to another flashback.

This time, fans are taken to Amazon Lily after Blackbeard’s attack, where the Yonko is taking several Marines hostage. Koby then stands and says something, much to the shock of the Marines and much to Blackbeard’s amusement, likely volunteering himself for capture instead. The flashback then ends, and the issue returns to Hachinosu, where Pizarro’s hand is still hovering above Garp’s ship.

One Piece Chapter 1088's raw scans briefly show the concerned faces of those on the ship before returning to mainland Hachinosu. Garp seems relatively unconcerned about the situation, instead appearing to dole out orders to Grus, Koby, and Helmeppo. This is further supported by the three springing into action shortly thereafter in this section of dialogue, shown running across the battlefield while fending off pirates and remembering Garp’s words.

Kuzan as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Garp, meanwhile, stands and faces Kuzan, charging at the latter with such blazing speed that even the former Admiral is shocked. Garp punches Kuzan to the ground before turning his attention to Avalo Pizarro, who is still in the island’s skull fortress. Using what appears to be the Advanced Conqueror’s Haki, Garp attacks the skull fortress and splits it in two, with Pizarro seemingly knocked out from the blow.

One Piece Chapter 1088 raw scans see Pizarro use the island’s free hand to try and hold the skull fortress together, while Garp smiles and laughs before another flashback starts. This time, Garp is seen training with Koby and Helmeppo shortly after the East Blue arc, teaching important key lessons.

Such an assessment is further supported by Garp’s confident smile in the present, with him taking joy in seeing how far his proteges have come. On cue, Koby is then seen absolutely shattering Pizarro’s stone hand, breaking his real arm as a result. The Blackbeard Pirates and other Marines present are all shocked, with Garp simply laughing at Koby’s destructive success.

Koby (left) and Helmeppo (right) as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece Chapter 1088 raw scans then see Grus use his Glorp-Glorp Fruit to create a net and catch the debris, saving the ship. Helmeppo, Koby, and Grus all make it on board safely, but Garp calls them and tells them to sail away immediately. While Koby and others initially seem to argue against this, they eventually respect Garp’s wishes and follow his orders.

Garp, meanwhile, is shown lying on the ground with an ice blade through his chest, surrounded by the Blackbeard Pirates. As Kuzan looks down at him and uses his ice powers to freeze Garp, he laughs in the former's face as he freezes over. The final panels of the issue announce Garp’s status before returning to Egghead Island to show a plethora of Marine ships approaching.

