Jujutsu Kaisen is slowly inheriting My Hero Academia's "worst fandom" title 

Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia are some of the best shounen anime series of the modern generation. These anime series had a lot of expectations to meet because after the Big 3 (Naruto, One Piece, and Bleach) retired, shounen fans wanted something of the same caliber, which they got with the early seasons of these two titles.

However, the latter anime series went the wrong route after its fans started making fanfictions of male characters with one another (for instance Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo).

Unfortunately, Jujutsu Kaisen has also fallen prey to this. It all started last year with fans shipping Gojo and Geto together, but things seem to have reached a different level this year.

Jujutsu Kaisen fandom being compared to the fandom of My Hero Academia

Expand Tweet

Around the last part of 2023, some fans of Jujutsu Kaisen shared their thoughts on the relationship between Gojo and Geto as a husband-wife dynamic. This started a debate on social media, but the majority of the fandom seemed to like this idea and supported it.

This reminded the internet of My Hero Academia, an anime series that was ruined because its fanbase shipped every male character of its cast with one another. The current Jujutsu Kaisen fanbase seems to be going down the same road.

On this topic, the Twitter anime community has been divided into three groups, each giving their take on which fandom is worse.

First are the fans who believe no fandom is worse than the My Hero Academia fandom. In this regard, one fan said how they stopped interacting with other fandoms due to the toxicity of MHA, whereas another shed light on a past controversy when this fandom allegedly threatened the mangaka of to include their fanfictions in the chapters of the official manga series.

Fans explaining how no fandom can be worse than My Hero Academia's (Image via X/Twittwe)

Meanwhile, some fans claimed that the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom is worse than the fandom of My Hero Academia. One even went to the extent of deeming Jujutsu Kaisen fanfictions "illegal."

Fans explaining how Jujutsu Kaisen fandom is worse (Image via X/Twitter)

Another section on the internet branded both fandoms as "equally weird and cringe."

Fans explaining how both of these fandoms are equally worse (Image via X/Twitter)

Final thoughts

Both Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia feature a fantastic and engaging story, but their fandoms are not so great at representing the anime series they love.

Expand Tweet

With the Mei Mei (from Jujutsu Kaisen) and Invisible Girl (from My Hero Academia) controversies still fresh in the community, it is the fandom's responsibility to clear the image of their favorite anime during difficult times.