Jujutsu Kaisen: What is Playful Cloud? The most famous Cursed Tool, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen has a very interesting lore when it comes to the use of Cursed Energy and how even people without the ability to use it, such as Maki Zen'in and Toji Fushiguro, found ways around the battle system to be able to compete with the vast majority of Curses and sorcerers in the story. In that regard, these characters, along with a few others, used Cursed Tools, which are weapons imbued with Cursed Energy to deal special damage.

While Cursed Tools somewhat waned in usefulness as the Jujutsu Kaisen manga progressed, some of them became quite popular in the fandom. Arguably the most popular and known Cursed Tool in the series was the Playful Cloud, which is a three-section staff that was used by some of the most prominent characters in the series and probably found its peak during the Shibuya Incident arc.

This article contains spoilers for this series.

Explaining the use and history of the Playful Cloud weapon in Jujutsu Kaisen

The most interesting part about the Playful Cloud is that it is not a typical Cursed Tool, in the sense that it isn't imbued with Cursed Energy, already becoming a rarity in the series. Instead, the tool focuses on exploiting the physical prowess of the user, which is why there are characters like Maki Zen'in and Toji Fushiguro, people with a Heavenly Restriction, who have used this tool the most.

Another person who used this tool for a moment was Suguru Geto when he decided to invade Jujutsu High in Tokyo during the events of Volume 0. As Geto entered the school, he had to deal with some of Satoru Gojo's students, including Maki, and he made quick work of them while using this weapon.

Maki would use the tool in the Kyoto event arc (as well as been used by Aoi Todo for a moment in this arc) and also during the Shibuya Incident one, which is probably when the weapon got its moment in the spotlight. The three-section staff was taken from Maki by a resurrected Toji, who went on a rampage to destroy the Curse known as Dagon, which led to the Cursed Tool being ripped to pieces in the process.

Toji and Maki in the series

Maki and Toji in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

Maki Zen'in and Toji Fushiguro are two of the most popular characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, and it makes sense when considering their designs, storylines, and how their fighting styles are a rarity in the entire franchise. Considering they don't have Cursed Energy and have to rely on their superhuman strength because of their Heavenly Restriction, they are usually the most-known Cursed Tool users.

They are also usually compared not only because of having similar abilities but also because they were born in the Zen'in clan and had to endure a lot of abuse due to the fact that they weren't natural sorcerers. This comparison becomes a lot more prominent after Maki suffers significant burns by Jogo in the Shibuya Incident arc, sporting a hairstyle and clothing style a bit more similar to Toji.

Final thoughts

The Playful Cloud is a three-section staff in Jujutsu Kaisen that doesn't have Cursed Energy like most Cursed Tools and rather focuses on exploiting the physical prowess of its user. That is why Maki Zen'in and Toji Fushiguro get the most out of this weapon since they have superhuman strength due to the effects of their Heavenly Restrictions.

