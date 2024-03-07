Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 proves there's nothing Sukuna can't do by giving him another deadly attack

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 spoilers, released a while ago, were expected to tease the next phase of the Ryomen Sukuna vs Maki Zenin fight. In short, they were in a way shocking, with Sukuna throwing out a sudden Black Flash. The official translation is set to drop on Monday, March 11, 2024 at 12 am JST in Sheuisha's Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 12.

Previously, Maki stepped into battle and seemed to have caught the Demon King off guard. They exchanged blows and the latter compared Maki to the Divine General Mahoraga. However, as the fight continues, Sukuna manages to land a Black Flash out of nowhere, catching Maki and the readers by surprise.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 adds the lethal Black Flash to Sukuna's arsenal

Yuji Itadori using Black Flash on Hanami in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 spoilers proved that Sukuna is still carefully playing his cards. A surprise Black Flash teases that he yet possesses other techniques in his arsenal. After all, although nearly every sorcerer is capable of performing the Black Flash few can actually use it off-handedly.

What this means is that there is a hurdle requirement to use Black Flash, i.e., immense focus. The user must apply Cursed Energy in just one millionth of a second following impact. This creates a black-colored glow, which is where it gets its name. Black Flash is a technique that amplifies a physical strike's destructive power by nearly 2.5 times.

Yuji Itadori was seen using it when he combined with Todo Aoi and fought Hanami. He entered a sort of a flow state, something Kento Nanami termed as "the Zone", wherein he landed repeated Black Flashes, more times than a regular Jujutsu Sorcerer was capable of.

Even Mahito had used it, during the Shibuya Incident, after being on the receiving end of it. Coming back to Sukuna, given his grasp over Jujutsu Sorcery, it is not extraordinary that he can use it, but rather surprising that he would throw it out all of a sudden.

Atsuya Kusakabe defending Utahime, Miwa and Nishimiya (Image via MAPPA)

According to the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 spoilers, he is seemingly successful in connecting the hit as the panel shifts to Atsuya Kusakabe. Presumably, Maki has been taken down or has been rendered unable to continue fighting. Yuta has injured and taken away by Ui Ui, Choso cannot fight presently and Mei Mei refuses to lend a hand. This leaves the swordsman as the last man standing.

Final Thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 brings circumstances back to square one for the Jujutsu High sorcerers. Just as the tide of battle seemed to tip in their favor, Sukuna pulled an ace from under his sleeve to push them onto the back foot once more.

Maki suffering an injury or being rendered incapable of fighting is a major blow to the sorcerers. She could realistically damage the King of Curses with her Split Soul Katana. Nonetheless, it is just Kusakbe and nearby Kinji Hakari who are left standing. However, Hakari has got his hands full with Uraume. More information on what happens will be available when the chapter drops on Monday.

Related links:

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 253 spoilers: Maki suffers a shocking defeat as Sukuna faces his next opponent

Does Sukuna use Black Flash in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explored

Jujutsu Kaisen: Maki can still be Megumi's savior (& this theory proves it)