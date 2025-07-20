Kabuto is one of the strongest characters in Naruto, but fans would disagree

Naruto features some of the most powerful characters in anime. While the series began with grounded, tactical battles, as Naruto progressed, the fights gradually became more grandiose. These large-scale battles turned into visual spectacles, becoming the biggest draws for viewers(both old and new).

Some fights like Kakashi vs Obito are often considered Hall of Fame anime battles, precisely because they manage to be both emotionally grounded and wildly over-the-top at the same time.

One key reason these large-scale battles in Naruto are so memorable is the uniqueness of their characters. When it comes to abilities, each character in Naruto is very different. While some similarities may pop up here and there, many characters wield unique abilities.

This uniqueness is a core part of what makes them strong, and one of the strongest characters in Naruto is Kabuto.

This take might seem very controversial, but if viewers think about it, it is not really controversial. It is not far-fetched to say that Kabuto is among the top five strongest characters in Naruto, and he is definitely not four or five. Kabuto’s strength lies in the fact that he is a perfected version of Orochimaru.

He has a Sage mode that supersedes that of Naruto during the Pain Arc, and his Edo Tensei means he has access to the strongest Shinobi across history. Keep reading to see why Kabuto is one of the strongest ninjas in the series.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's personal opinion.

Why Kabuto is one of the strongest ninjas in Naruto

Kabuto is a superior version of Orochimaru (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Before Orochimaru’s brief death, Kabuto was seen as a weakling by many fans. This was due to his unwavering and at times servile loyalty to Orochimaru. It affected his perception among fans, and the next time fans saw him, he looked deformed. Many fans wrote it off as karma for his earlier actions and were pleased. Unbeknownst to them, Kabuto was preparing for the wildest comeback.

When he returned, he had mastered Orochimaru’s Edo Tensei jutsu. Unlike Orochimaru’s jutsu, which was incomplete and didn’t produce the best results, Kabuto’s Edo Tensei brought the dead ninjas close to their prime.

The implications of this jutsu meant Kabuto was at least Kage Level in terms of strength. Another thing that differentiated Kabuto from Orochimaru was the number of bodies he could summon and control at the same time. This meant that Kabuto could easily overwhelm any ninja through sheer numbers.

Kabuto using Sage Mode (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kabuto also had access to the intellect of the ninja he controlled. In any battle, he could use the insight and experience each ninja gained in their lives to his advantage. However, the Edo Tensei ability was dependent on the strength of the ninjas during their lifetime. Asuma being summoned during the Fourth Ninja War, for example, made little to no difference on the warfront.

Then there was his Sage mode. Due to the number of body modifications Kabuto made, he could use the Sage mode indefinitely. His Sage mode grants him excess power and speed, which the likes of Sasuke and Itachi found it hard to contain.

Final thoughts

In Shippuden, Kabuto remarks that he is the closest thing to Hagoromo, the Sage of Six Paths. This claim might seem far-fetched, but it isn’t; the only thing that stopped Kabuto was the Izanami, an ocular jutsu that targets doubt and self-perception. This means Kabuto's defeat was psychological instead of physical, and if Izanami hadn't been used, even EMS Sasuke and Itachi would have stood little chance.

Also read:

