Kagurabachi chapter 64 spoilers: Chihiro Rokuhira embodies the spirit of a Samurai against Kuguri

Kagurabachi chapter 64 spoilers, released on Friday, January 17, 2025, were expected to show the battle between Chihiro Rokuhira and the Hishaku's Kuguri, and the alleged leaked spoilers didn't disappoint. The chapter saw Chihiro channel his battle instincts to demonstrate Iai-style sword technique against Kuguri. Notably, the chapter will be officially released on Monday, January 20, 2025, at 12 am JST.

In the previous chapter, the Masumi members took Samura's daughter with them and tried to escape from the school. However, the Hishaku members followed them. Kuguri was about to catch Sumi, who rode a motorbike with Sumi behind her. However, Chihiro Rokuhira intervened and engaged in a battle against Kuguri.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 64.

Kagurabachi chapter 64 spoilers show Chihiro Rokuhira performing White Purity Lotus Style against Kuguri

Chihiro Rokuhira, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to the Kagurabachi chapter 64 spoilers, the chapter is titled Become a Samurai.

The alleged Kagurabachi chapter 64 spoilers begin with Chihiro Rokuhira receiving his sheathe from Sumi, as he prepares for the combat against Kuguri. While the Hishaku sorcerer looks forward to experiencing an enthralling sword fight, he knows that he has to prioritize abducting Samura's daughter.

On the other hand, Chihiro Rokuhira realizes that Kuguri and his partner weren't there at the time of his father's massacre. He also recalls Samura telling him to lay down his blade and not to tread on the path of revenge. Chihiro feels that fighting Samura has stripped away his rights for revenge.

That said, he wants to solve as many problems as possible before Hakuri wakes up. Following that, Kagurabachi chapter 64 spoilers delve into a flashback, showing a conversation Chihiro had with Rou.

Chihiro Rokuhira confronts Kuguri (Image via Shueisha)

Chihiro knows the primary problem that needs to be solved is his own weakness. He acknowledges that he has been saved by Hakuri's recklessness numerous times. As a result, he has become co-dependent on his powers.

Chihiro curses his weakness which has resulted in Hakuri's current condition. At the same time, he knows that he can't return to fighting the way he is now. When he fought against Samura, he realized that he lacked swordsmanship.

According to Kagurabachi chapter 64 spoilers, at the core of sorcery lies physical strengthening. One can move at superhuman speed and strengthen their endurance by swirling the Spirit Energy throughout their body. Once mastered, one can fight in close combat with sorcery powers only.

Chihiro vs. Kuguri (Image via Shueisha)

On the other hand, swordsmanship is an extension of that strategy. By channeling one's Spirit Energy through a sword, one can unleash powerful attacks. The Enchanted Blade wielders in the Seitei War had earned names of themselves even before the war had begun in that regard.

As per Kagurabachi chapter 64 spoilers, Chihiro feels that even though he has spent more years with an Enchanted Blade, he has yet to reach the depth of understanding. He also mentions how he never heard of swordsmanship from anyone.

Rou then reminds Chihiro that he and Enten are the best when it comes to compatibility. Since that's something the boy has achieved, the next step is to master swordsmanship. Rou feels Chihiro needs to learn how to wield a sword properly if he desires to stand on par with the Enchanted Blade wielders.

Kuguri demonstrates his swordplay (Image via Shueisha)

As Kagurabachi chapter 64 spoilers explain, Chihiro has been relying on the abilities of his Enchanted Blade throughout his quest for vengeance. Since he cannot demonstrate Enten now, he plans on becoming a proper Samurai.

Following that, Kagurabachi chapter 64 spoilers return to the present. Kuguri oscillates between an intense desire to slash Chihiro with his sword and his mission to kidnap Samura's daughter. The Hishaku sorcerer desperately tries to fend off Chihiro's attacks with powerful hits.

Meanwhile, Rou thinks Kuguri has yet to demonstrate any of his sorcery. He commends Chihiro's effort against the Hishaku sorcerer but realizes it's not the ideal situation for him to experience his first regular swordfight. Following that, Kagurabachi chapter 64 spoilers switch the focus to the Kuguri vs. Chihiro battle.

Rou, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The Hishaku sorcerer is disappointed by Chihiro's subpar swordplay and spiritual energy. He reprimands him for thinking he can get better by exposing him to real combat. Kagurabachi chapter 64 spoilers then reveal that Yura had also asked Kuguri to teach Hiruhiko swordsmanship.

Although Kuguri articulately explained to Hiruhiko the art of swordsmanship, the boy didn't take it seriously. As a result, Kuguri was infuriated at Hiruhiko for understanding the sword lightly. Back to the present, Kuguri detests wasting time with Chihiro, who disregards the important aspects of swordsmanship.

He shifts his focus to securing Samura's daughter. Meanwhile, Chihiro doesn't bog down by Kuguri's comments. Rather, he concentrates on his blade and body to channel the experiences he has gathered from his three years of combat.

Kuguri and his partner (Image via Shueisha)

According to Kagurabachi chapter 64 spoilers, although Chihiro Rokuhira's experiences in the past have honed his battle sense and physical foundation, he lacked a "model." Since he cannot infuse Spiritual Energy as fluently as before, he strives to fit into a form.

Kagurabach chapter 64 spoilers then show Chihiro Rokuhira demonstrating White Purity Lotus Style, an Iai-style sword drawing technique that adds all the Spiritual Energy to their optimum limit within the sword's sheath. As soon as the user draws the blade, all that Spirit Energy is released in a vibrant explosion.

Chihiro usees the White Purity Lotus Style to blitzkrieg toward Kuguri. The Hishaku sorcerer is rather taken aback by Chihiro's Iai technique, even though it's inexperienced. Chihiro's growth ignites the passion for swordplay within Kuguri, as he momentarily forgets about his original mission.

Samura's Iai-style technique (Image via Shueisha)

However, he recalls how Hiruhiko discarded his teachings and called him a bore. Seeing potential in Chihiro Rokuhira, Kuguri is prepared to jeopardize the mission and take on the boy with everything he has got.

Meanwhile, Sumi feels they are about to lose. Kagurabachi cha[ter 64 spoilers end with Chihiro Rokuhira gearing up to face Kuguri, who is determined to showcase the true meaning of swordsmanship.

Conclusion

Kagurabachi chapter 64 spoilers have explored Kuguri's personality and his passion for swordsmanship. It is revealed that Kuguri takes swordfight seriously and has a disregard for anyone who doesn't follow his ideals.

At first, he eliminated the possibility of Chihiro being a threat. However, once the boy unleashed the Iai-style technique, Kuguri realized he had a potential candidate against whom he could demonstrate his strength.

On the other hand, Kagurabachi chapter 64 spoilers have shown Chihiro Rokuhira's growth as a swordsman. Since he couldn't unsheath Enten, Chihiro was forced to search for a way to overcome his weakness of proper swordsmanship. Thankfully, he grasped the answer to his problem in a fine fashion.

