Kagurabachi fandom gears up to surpass One Piece in ways nobody imagined

The Kagurabachi manga series has recently gained a massive fanbase owing to the quality of the chapters that are currently being released. One might assume that the series’ popularity might not be on the same level as Jujutsu Kaisen and One Piece, but certain metrics might say otherwise.

Shueisha’s MANGA Plus is a popular manga platform that offers all of Shonen Jump’s titles in various languages. This website has a feature that ranks manga titles based on views. Currently, One Piece ranks No. 1, which isn’t surprising to the anime and manga community. However, the manga series is on a break, which could mean that Kagurabachi might surpass One Piece in terms of views.

Kagurabachi fans find this scenario to be quite hilarious since they anticipate a string of agitated and heated comments from One Piece fans on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Kagurabachi fans prepare for a bout of friendly banter with One Piece fans

Given that Kagurabachi currently ranks No. 2 on the most-read list, fans hope that it surpasses One Piece’s viewership. The reason why fans have a sliver of hope is because One Piece is on a break, allowing Takeru Hokazono’s magnum opus to get more views.

Fans of the manga series want this to happen since they seem to be hungry for a bout of banter on social media platforms. The Kagurabachi fanbase finds the very possibility of this happening to be hilarious.

Another interesting aspect of this manga series is the fanbase itself. While the manga chapters are of high quality, the sheer size of the fanbase is largely due to the memes that have made their rounds on the internet.

Fans acknowledged this situation and even pointed out the difference between Kagurabachi and One Piece's budget for promotions. Should the former surpass One Piece, neutral parties can expect heated exchanges on platforms like X and Reddit.

Fans also took the opportunity to blend and fuse the main character, Chihiro Rokuhira, with Jujutsu Kaisen and One Piece. It resulted in a bunch of hilarious memes, which already seemed to have started a small war in the comments section.

Given Chihro's weapon of choice, the comments section also included Chihiro resembling Roronoa Zoro. Seeing Chihiro Rokuhira dressed as Luffy and Sukuna showing fear in Chihiro's presence amused plenty of netizens on the internet.

It's safe to say that fans were quite happy to see their favorite manga ranked second. Plenty of fans weren't surprised to see their favorite manga on this list. Netizens spammed the comments section with "peak," referring to it as the best manga series. Fans were shocked to see Axe, popular for its male grooming products, comment the same thing about the manga series in question.

Final thoughts

It's not uncommon to see various fanbases engage in debates and trolling on the internet. One Piece fans are known for their vocal opinions and their willingness to defend the series.

Since the fanbase has accumulated this reputation within the anime and manga community, the Kagurabachi fanbase really hopes that their favorite manga ranks No. 1 on the most-read list. It will be interesting to see whether or not this will happen and the nature of subsequent reactions from both of these factions.

