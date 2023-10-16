Kagurabachi manga overtakes Jujutsu Kaisen on its way to dethrone One Piece

With the release of the series’ fifth chapter this past weekend, fans saw the Kagurabachi manga continue its incredible hot streak and once again rise on the MANGA Plus' ratings chart. While many initially thought memes were hyping up author and illustrator Takeru Hokazono’s manga, readers have come to agree that there is something special about the series.

The fact that Kagurabachi has most recently overtaken author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s incredibly popular Jujutsu Kaisen manga series is a further testament to this. While Akutami’s manga was on a break week when Hokazono published the fifth chapter of his series, the achievement is nevertheless impressive, considering how popular Akutami’s story is.

Now, Hokazono and Kagurabachi look to take on the legendary mangaka Eiichiro Oda and his One Piece manga series. Interestingly enough, this will mark the first competitor to the world’s best-selling manga since Chainsaw Man began battling with it for the top spot in July 2022, upon the return of author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga.

Kagurabachi manga officially establishes itself as a legitimate series just 5 weeks into its release

As mentioned above, the Kagurabachi manga series has officially surpassed Jujutsu Kaisen on MANGA Plus’ ratings chart and is now threatening One Piece for first place.

At the time of this article’s writing, the top three consists of Akutami’s series with 865 thousand reads in third, Hokazono’s with 885 thousand in second, and Oda’s with just over a million in first. Chainsaw Man sits fourth with 767 thousand, roughly a hundred thousand less than Akutami’s manga.

Interestingly, Hokazono’s series seems to be the first legitimate competitor to One Piece’s top spot since Chainsaw Man began serialization of its second part in July 2022. Upon this return, Fujimoto’s series was able to hold onto the top spot over Oda’s for roughly a full year, only beginning to lose first place over this past summer.

While other series have briefly eclipsed MANGA Plus juggernauts in that roughly year-long timeframe, the two have generally been first and second exclusively. Interestingly, much like Chainsaw Man, Kagurabachi is yet another “new” manga that can seemingly eclipse the popularity of every established series standing in its way.

That said, One Piece will likely return to the top spot as it progresses through its final arc, if only for the anticipation behind the series’ race toward its finish. This is understandable, considering that the story has been over a 25-year-long adventure in the making.

Nevertheless, the popularity of Hoazono’s series can’t be understated, nor can its achievement in climbing the MANGA Plus rankings.

