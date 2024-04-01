Kagurabachi fandom gets one over on One Piece community (& you'll never guess how)

Kagurabachi and One Piece fans are at it once again on X and partaking in some friendly banter on social media as various manga fanbases often do. This has been the case ever since anime made its way to the West. Fans often feel the need to defend their favorite series while criticizing another one.

In this case, a comparison between Kagurabachi’s Chihiro Rokuhira with One Piece’s Monkey D. Luffy was made. Fans of the former seemed to find a way to one over the One Piece fanbase with this strange comparison and there was a heated clash between netizens in the post's comments section.

Why were Kagurabachi and One Piece fans having heated exchanges?

One particular Kagurabachi fan decided to compare Chihiro Rokuhira to One Piece’s Monkey D. Luffy. Their bounties were being compared and the reason for doing this was to decide who among the two was more dangerous.

However, those who didn’t partake in it made it clear that it was like comparing apples to oranges as they were characters from two different series. The respective manga series are set in different time periods and that was one of the main reasons why netizens had a problem with this comparison.

Additionally, some said that the One Piece series uses a fictitious currency, which makes this comparison a poor one. The user highlighted that Chihiro had a higher bounty than Luffy first did in the series. This is the reason why fans had some heated exchanges on X.

The aforementioned X user could have done this for various reasons. Plenty of debates such as this are often ignited for clout and sometimes, netizens just like engaging in some friendly banter with other fanbases. In this case, the reasons are unclear.

How the Kagurabachi and One Piece fans reacted to the comparison

“one piece takes place in year 1520. with inflation, 30 million would worth 1.5 billion.”

This particular fan decided to account for the inflation and reevaluated Luffy’s bounty. This fan didn’t like the fact that someone like Luffy was being compared to Chihiro Rokuhira. This was also an indication that the comparison wasn’t something that fans liked as they believed it was purely done to incite an argument.

Luffy as seen in the anime series (Image via Toei Animation)

“Careful my man. One piece fans are insufferable and can't take jokes and will turn everything into a competition”

One Kagurabachi fan stated that the One Piece fanbase can hardly take a joke and the statement seemed to be based on the fanbase’s behavior on the internet. They are notorious for getting into heated arguments and there have been instances when a few netizens took jokes a little too seriously and retorted in the comments section.

“Get him past 8-year-old Robin”

This was an interesting statement because Luffy had a bounty of 30 million Berry while Chihiro had a bounty of 50 million Yen. Nico Robin had a bounty of 79 million Berry when she was just 8 years old. By this logic, Nico Robin is far more dangerous than Luffy and Chihiro. While it is hard to compare her against the sword-wielder, she can definitely be compared to Luffy. Most fans will agree that the latter is stronger.

Chihiro Rokuhira as seen in the manga series (Image via Shueisha/Takeru Hokazono)

“Both Goats still”

Some netizens decided not to partake in this conversation and instead agreed that both characters were great in their own series. These fans liked both One Piece and Kagurabachi because they both have different things to offer in their manga series. It was interesting to see a neutral party in this scenario which is quite rare in manga-related debates.

