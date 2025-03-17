Kaido may have wanted Luffy to defeat him all along in One Piece (& his ideals show why)

Kaido's death in One Piece might be one of the most impactful, as it not only liberated the Wano Kingdom but also established a standard for future antagonists. However, his death may have been planned since his birth, orchestrated by Kaido himself, with his evolving ideals revealing why.

Ad

From the moment he was born, Kaido aimed to eradicate the Celestial Dragons. To achieve this, he developed a weapon system and became a supplier for the World Government, transforming Wano into a war zone. However, his goals shifted when he realized that his actions might have a limited impact. This led him to adopt the belief in dying a graceful death. As a result, he remained in Wano, waiting for the arrival of Joy Boy (Luffy) and indirectly planning his death.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion.

One Piece: Exploring how Kaido might have planned his death

Kaido as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Born 59 years ago in the Vodka Kingdom, Kaido is one of the major antagonists of One Piece. From his birth, his muscular build set him apart from others. Moreover, he was recognized as the strongest in his kingdom at a very young age. However, around this time, Kaido also began to question the System and recognized the true nature of the Celestial Dragons.

Ad

Despite his hatred for the World Government, he was sold to the Marines, marking the beginning of his true rebellion. He quickly escaped from the Marines, later joined the Rocks Pirates, received his mythical zoan fruit from Charlotte Linlin, and ultimately formed his own pirate crew, the Beast Pirates. Meanwhile, his life ideology remained.

Kaido as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

After realizing the true nature of the World Government, Kaido decided to become JoyBoy, a myth he had heard from others. So, he strived for justice and fought against tyrants whenever he could.

Ad

However, he soon realized that his ideals might differ entirely from those of JoyBoy. Consequently, he changed his goal and strived for an entirely different outcome: a graceful death. Given his past ideology of becoming a liberator, Kaido's death was already planned since he was never one to pity the weak.

Thus, he orchestrated his own death from the very beginning of his journey and remained in the Wano Kingdom, hoping that one day JoyBoy (Luffy) would come to end his tale and bring true peace to the world.

Ad

Analysis and final thoughts (manga spoilers!)

Kaido as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

According to the Elbaph Arc, Ancient Giants existed in the past, and given Kaido's character design, he could be one of them. This potential link to the giants may explain why Kaido yearned for a graceful death.

Ad

When Linlin fatally injured Jorul, Jarul remarked that a warrior is defined by the manner of their death rather than the deeds they accomplish in life. This echoes Kaido's belief that death completes a person's life, suggesting that his connection to the giants might be stronger than fans realize.

As many fans know, Kaido's desired death ultimately came true when the Wano Kingdom was liberated following his demise. Therefore, it’s possible that Kaido sacrificed himself for a better future.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback