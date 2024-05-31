Oda unveils young Kaido and Big Mom in the latest One Piece art

One Piece magazine volume 18 is set to be released on June 4, 2024, but some of its content has already been leaked, including the art of Kaido and Big Mom in their youth. The magazine is a Japan-specific release that features some special content the author hasn't included in the official manga series.

The magazine started serialization on July 7, 2017, and has no schedule of release, as it releases new volumes every 2-7 months. Each volume is centered around a specific topic, and the latest volume, volume 8, is centered around the wings of Monkey D Luffy, Zoro, and Sanji.

Kaido and Big Mom ride a motorbike in One Piece magazine's new illustration

The request for this illustration was from 'Naozan want to be a student again,' who asked the author to draw the two former Emperors, Kaido and Big Mom, in a fantasy setting where they spent their youthful days together. The author replied with an illustration and added a text which said:

"Even though you send the setting of the dream you want to see, I can't imagine these two going to school even in a dream!! So even though I couldn't give you them in school uniforms, but how about a youthful adventure like this?"

The illustration featured Big Mom and Kaido on a motorbike. The former had his sake bottle in his hand, and the latter had a hamburger as they drove through an island with cactus-like mountains.

Zoro (left) and Sanji (right) (Image via Toei Animation)

This illustration is set to be featured in One Piece magazine volume 18. The volume will be titled Special Feature: The Wings -Zoro & Sanji- 018 and will be centered around the wings of the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates, Roronoa Zoro and Vinsmoke Sanji.

The contents of this volume will include stickers and a fold-out poster of these two characters, a devil fruit encyclopedia about Clone-Clone fruit (Bon-chan's devil fruit), Dice-Dice fruit (Daz Bones' devil fruit), and lastly, the first chapter of the One Piece novel ZORO, written by Jun Esaka and illustrated by Nakamaru.

Reactions from fans on Kaido and Big Mom illustration

Big Mom (left) and Kaido (right) (Image via Toei Animation)

While the illustration received praise from all around the world, it also reignited the theories of the mother of Yamato, Kaido's daughter, considering how close these two looked in the illustration.

Moreover, a fan brought out an illustration of Zoro and Chopper where they rode a motorbike, claiming that these Straw Hat Pirates did this before the former Emperors. This illustration was the cover story of chapter 854.

"This goes hard" a fan said

"I think that Yamato's mother is Big Mom" another one claimed

Final thoughts

As expected, the author did not give a direct answer but still provided an interesting illustration that satisfied the fandom's cravings. The author also shared a different look at the former Emperors, which impressed the fandom. Moreover, with this volume of the magazine also featuring the novel of Roronoa Zoro, authored by two new authors, fans can expect good things from the future.

