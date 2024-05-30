One Piece Live Action season 2 sneakpeak raises concerns about Thriller Bark and fast pacing

One Piece live action season 2 is rumored to start filming in June 2024, but the sneakpeaks for the live action are already leaking, thus adding to the suspense. However, a recent seakpeak could have raised concerns about the pacing of the sequel as it indicated the adaptation of an arc that is too far from the current arcs the live action is adapting.

Earlier this year, the live action also removed one of the key staff members, and the live action actor for Monkey D Luffy teased that season 2 could feature the Arabasta arc on the birthday of the One Piece character.

One Piece live action season 2 sneakpeak teases Thriller Bark arc adaptation

According to the sneakpeak, a ship was seen at Cape Town Film Studios, the One Piece live action production studio, which resembled the Rumbar Pirates pirate ship. This had the fans concerned about the pacing of the sequel as the first season ended on the Arlong Park arc, and the Thriller Park arc is almost 15 arcs or 3 sagas away.

Considering how the sequel live action could comprise 8 episodes, just like the first season, One Piece live action season 2 could have a fast pacing if it adapts a saga worth of episodes in a single season.

One Piece live action is the adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's magnum opus, titled One Piece, which has also been translated into an anime adaptation by Toei Animation. The live-action was animated by Cape Town Film Studios and aired on Netflix on August 31, 2023.

The live action improvised the source and changed the roles of some characters in the first season. The first season adapted the first 5 arcs. The second season is rumored to start its production in June 2024 but has released no updates as of this article's publication. The sequel announced its casting calls for 7 of its upcoming character roles.

What is the Thriller Bark arc about?

Brook as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The Thriller Bark arc is the third arc of the Thriller Bark Saga of the One Piece anime and the first arc in the manga. The arc tells the tale of the Rumbar Pirates and sees the last addition to the Straw Hat Pirates before they entered the New World, Brook.

Brook was a part of the Rumbar Pirates that died from a plague. Brook also died alongside his pirate crew but was resurrected with the powers of the Revive-Revive devil fruit. He was also a close partner of Laboon, the whale the Straw Hat Pirates will meet before they enter the Grand Line.

Final thoughts

Laboon as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As seen in the previous season, One Piece live action season 2 could also improve the plotline of the series, and fans could see a different development from that of anime and manga.

The sneakpeak of the Rumbar Pirates ship could also be one of the improvisations to the live action where the Rumbar Pirates, Brook, and Laboon could be introduced before their arc. But take this article with a grain of salt, as nothing is confirmed until the official announcement.

