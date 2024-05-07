One Piece Live Action season 2 puts out casting calls for 7 new characters

Tuesday, May 7, 2024 saw reports that One Piece Live Action season 2 has allegedly put out casting calls for seven new characters set to appear in and be a central part of the second season. These calls include the characters Vivi Nefertari, Nico Robin, Captain Smoker, Tashigi, Ms. Valentine, Mr. 5, and Crocus. All seven have had specific ages and ethnicities attached to their casting calls.

Likewise, one intriguing detail of the casting call is Nico Robin’s being listed with a “Hispanic/Latino” ethnicity. As many fans have pointed out, original series creator Eiichiro Oda has said that Robin’s ethnicity is Russian as he sees it and draws her. While the choice is concerning to some, others are choosing to trust the staff behind One Piece Live Action season 2 and execute their vision as they see fit.

Netflix’s One Piece Live Action season 2 reportedly asking for a “Hispanic/Latino” actress for Nico Robin

As mentioned above, the most notable development from this latest One Piece Live Action season 2 news is the apparent choice to cast a Hispanic/Latino actress for the role of Robin. While her skin tone as she’s first introduced is much darker than it eventually becomes later on in the series, the decision does seem to lack such foresight to a certain degree.

In any case, full details for all of the casting calls have been posted, with Nico Robin’s role also requesting a female actress ages 20-39. Vivi Nefertari’s role requests a 17-20 year old female actress of Middle Eastern, North African, or South Asian ethnicity. Smoker’s is a male actor of White ethnicity ages 25-35, while Tashigi’s requests a female actress of Asian ethnicity, ages 20-29.

Ms. Valentine’s casting call also requests a female actress ages 20-29, but instead asks for someone of White ethnicity. Mr. 5’s role also requests someone ages 20-29, but instead a male actor of Black ethnicity. Finally, Crocus’ call asks for a male actor ages 65-79 of “Open” ethnicity, suggesting that Crocus may look somewhat different from how fans are used to seeing him.

Netflix’s One Piece Live Action season 2 is also set to begin filming at Tomorrow Studios in South Africa in June of this year, meaning the above roles will likely be filled quickly. It’s unclear if any additional characters will be announced for a casting call as of this article’s writing. However, there certainly are more relevant characters whose roles need to be filled beyond what’s listed above.

Likewise, this suggests that these roles have already been filled by the series’ staff, with the above seven roles being what they couldn’t fill on their own with relatively big names. Of significant note is a lack of casting call for Dr. Kureha, suggesting that fans’ “dream-casting” of Jamie Lee Curtis for the role could indeed bear fruit.

Season 2 of Netflix's One Piece Live Action series serves as the sequel to their wildly popular adaptation of Oda’s original manga series of the same name. The original manga series began in 1997 and is still running today, as is the series’ television anime adaptation which began in 1999.

