Latest Zoro ability debate has fans asserting others are "not reading" One Piece

The world of One Piece often sparks heated debates and discussions among fans. Recently, one topic has taken center stage, captivating the fandom─ the enigmatic abilities of Roronoa Zoro.
The ongoing debate centers on Zoro’s Hellfire ability and the speculation surrounding his mastery of Advanced Conqueror Haki during the Wano arc.
Fans express their opinions on social media platforms like Twitter, with some arguing that others fail to closely analyze the manga.
One Piece: Ongoing debate on Roronoa Zoro's abilities
X (formerly Twitter) has turned into a virtual battlefield where passionate One Piece fans are engaged in heated discussions about Zoro's remarkable abilities.
A particular tweet, posted by user Typical Joe (@3SkullJoe), has captured considerable attention. In this tweet, Typical Joe expresses frustration and raises questions about whether some fans have overlooked crucial details from chapters 1033 to 1036.
He highlights Zoro's explicit statement about the necessity of allowing his Haki to flow freely in order to tame Enma. This results in the manifestation of Hellfire on his swords and grants him access to Advanced Conqueror Haki.
A typical individual named Joe argues that the Hellfire is an outcome of Ryou, and mastering this technique empowers the swordsman to wield Advanced Conqueror Haki.
The response to Typical Joe's tweet has garnered mixed reactions. Some fans support his analysis and appreciate the detailed explanation provided in the manga, while others remain skeptical and offer alternative interpretations.
Adding to the discussion, user ZAKI (@zkikro) argues that Hellfire and Advanced Conqueror Haki should be considered as distinct entities.
According to ZAKI, Hellfire emerges when Zoro tames Enma. On the other hand, Black Lightning is associated with Advanced Conqueror Haki and materializes when Zoro is preparing for a mighty attack.
ZAKI states that Zoro doesn't employ Advanced Conqueror Haki constantly; rather, he utilizes it selectively, implying intermittent usage of this ability.
One Piece: Roronoa Zoro's Hellfire and Advanced Conqueror Haki
To gain a deeper understanding of the ongoing debate, it becomes essential to delve into Zoro's Hellfire ability and its intricate connection with Advanced Conqueror Haki. Within the Wano arc,
Zoro's transformative encounter with Enma, one of the revered 21 Great Grade swords, assumes a pivotal role in shaping his personal growth and development.
Zoro, as he tries to tame Enma, realizes the importance of allowing his Haki to flow freely. This leads to the emergence of his captivating Hellfire ability on his swords, visually representing the immense power surging through his blades.
The introduction of Advanced Conqueror Haki has sparked speculation among fans regarding Zoro's command over this rare and formidable ability.
While some argue that the manifestation of Hellfire serves as a clear indication of Zoro employing Advanced Conqueror Haki, others maintain that it represents a distinct technique altogether.
The ongoing debate revolves around whether Zoro's Hellfire stems directly from his mastery of Advanced Conqueror Haki or if it stands as an independent visual manifestation of his unleashed Haki.
Final thoughts
The ongoing debate surrounding Zoro's latest ability has ignited passionate discussions among One Piece fans. On social media platforms, conflicting viewpoints and interpretations have surfaced.
While some fans, like Typical Joe, assert that Zoro's Hellfire is an effect of Ryou and a sign of his mastery of Advanced Conqueror Haki, others such as ZAKI argue that Hellfire and Advanced Conqueror Haki are distinct entities.
This debate serves as a testament to the level of analysis and scrutiny fans apply in unraveling the intricacies of One Piece's storytelling.
